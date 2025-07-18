Golden State is the only team not to add or re-sign any players so far this offseason

In 2024-25, the Golden State Warriors finished with a 48-34 record. The team had to compete in the play-in tournament to earn the 7th seed in the NBA playoffs.

Golden State beat the Rockets in seven games to win their first-round series. However, they lost in five games to Minnesota in the West semi-finals. According to ESPN, the Warriors are the only team this offseason not to add a player or re-sign anyone on the roster. Fans are questioning why the team has been so quiet on the market this offseason.

What is Golden State’s strategy ahead of the 2025-26 season?

Podz sends a message to the people worried about the Warriors (h/t @GSWBallReport ) pic.twitter.com/7wNNd8b1WB — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 17, 2025



The Warriors are on the outside looking in when it comes to upgrading their roster this offseason. All other 29 teams in the NBA have at least added a player through free agency or re-signed one of their own. Golden State is the only team not to do so. Additionally, the team lost veteran big man Kevon Looney in free agency this offseason to the New Orleans Pelicans.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and other insiders have linked free agent Al Horford to Golden State this offseason. However, the 39-year-old is in no rush to sign a deal. After losing Looney to the Pelicans, the Warriors are thin in terms of front-court depth. They’d benefit from adding a reliable veteran like Horford.

This offseason, the Warriors have tried negotiating a new contract with Jonathan Kuminga. NBA insider Brett Sigel said Kuminga’s contract situation could drag on into August. When healthy and given legitimate playing time, Kuminga has been a difference-maker for the Warriors. Will they be able to retain the 22-year-old?

While Warriors fans are worried about the lack of moves this offseason, Brandin Podziemski doesn’t seem to be worried. He commented on a recent ESPN post and said, “Why everyone worried bout us?”. Podziemski said he is excited to see what the team can do in a full season with Jimmy Butler. He believes Golden State can be a top-four seed in the West. Golden State has been quiet this offseason, but it’s only a matter of time until they re-sign or add a player through free agency.