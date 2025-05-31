Golden State Warriors Free Agency Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga To Sign Extension?

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly still seeking a five-year, $224 million contract extension. However, a more reasonable deal would be a five-year, $155 million extension, helping the team to stay under the luxury tax, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

“Because of the expiring contracts of De’Anthony Melton, Gary Payton II, and Kevon Looney, an extension for Kuminga has Golden State below the luxury tax next season,” Marks wrote in October 2024. “Kuminga would also be a restricted free agent, with Golden State having the right to match an offer sheet from an opposing team.”

The 22-year-old Kuminga, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft, could be moved via a sign-and-trade agreement. But sources said the Warriors are not giving up on reaching an extension. His future with the team has been a topic of intense speculation due to inconsistent playing time and fluctuating roles.

Kuminga will receive a $7.9M Qualifying Offer by June 29. After that there are 4 options: 1. Sign with Golden State.

2. Sign an offer sheet with a team with room (BKN is the only team with $30M+). The Warriors have the right to match.

3. Sign-and-trade (50% of his salary counts… https://t.co/2YVOmFX04o — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) May 16, 2025



In 47 games (10 starts) this season, Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 24.3 minutes per contest while shooting career lows of 45.4% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range. While his true shooting percentage was just 53.5%, he did post a career-best usage rate of 27.4%.

His role diminished significantly during the 2025 playoffs, where he had multiple DNP-CDs (Did Not Play – Coach’s Decision) in Golden State’s first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

Kuminga only returned to the rotation after Stephen Curry’s hamstring injury in the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In those final four games, he averaged a surprising 24.3 points on 55.4% shooting, including 38.9% from beyond the arc, making a solid case that a multi-year deal should be offered.

Warriors Are More Likely To Offer Jonathan Kuminga An Extension

Although the Warriors will be able to match any offer sheet Kuminga signs during free agency, financial limitations, including the CBA’s base-year compensation rule and the first-apron cap, complicate sign-and-trade scenarios.

Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler will make a combined $139.6 million next season. Their deals make it that much more difficult for Golden State to give Kuminga what he wants.

But a sign-and-trade might not be the most feasible option.

“If Kuminga’s next deal starts at $30 million, his next team absorbs it as such, but the Warriors would be looking at a $15 million incoming match,” wrote The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“They could exceed it by 125% ($18.75 million in this scenario), but if they were to take a dollar more than the theoretical match ($15 million in this scenario), they’d be hard-capped at the first apron.”

The Warriors would be forced to accept a lesser return than Kuminga’s perceived value or risk triggering the hard cap. For that reason, Slater suggested that re-signing Kuminga may be the “most obvious and prudent path” for Golden State this offseason.

The Warriors’ front office, led by GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. and owner Joe Lacob, will not let Kuminga leave without compensation in free agency, as the organization is unwilling to lose him for nothing.