The elongated restricted free agent negotiations between the Golden State Warriors and Jonathan Kuminga have finally ended. The two sides came to an agreement on a two-year contract worth $48.5 million.

Golden State got its wish in keeping the second year a team option but did increase its initial two-year offer by $8 million. Kuminga’s qualifying offer was for one year and $8 million. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the agreement.

Kuminga is also said to have chosen this deal over a three-year, $75 million deal. That offer allowed for less control over his future. Kuminga is also waiving his no-trade clause and will be eligible to be dealt on Jan. 15.

A resolution became expected this week with the reports Golden State was signing Al Horford, De’Anthony Melton and Gary Payton II to deals. All three had been playing the waiting game while the Warriors and Kuminga sat at the negotiating table.

Kuminga now has the team’s fourth-highest salary this season behind Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Both the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings had interest in acquiring Kuminga via a sign-and-trade.

With Cam Thomas and Josh Giddey having sorted their own restricted free agency perils, Quentin Grimes is now the only one still seeking a resolution with the Philadelphia 76ers.

How Will Late Agreement Impact Warriors Chemistry?

Kuminga missed both Media Day and the first day of training camp as he looked to resolve his free agency.

It is entirely plausible the end of one waiting game now brings upon the start of another waiting game. Kuminga knows very clearly what the Warriors organization thinks of him and will be likely look to be moved come January.

In the meantime, the Warriors are trying to contend for a championship. Will he embrace a team-first mindset or be more focused on showcasing himself for potential suitors??

He averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 47 games last season. After seeing an increased role due to Curry’s injury in the postseason, Kuminga averaged 24.3 points in the final four games of the second round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Golden State opens its season Oct. 21 on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers.