Golden State will maintain cap flexibility to pursue star players in the 2027 offseason

Following a 48-34 finish in the 2024-25 season, the Warriors had to compete in the play-in tournament. They earned the 7th seed in the 2025 playoffs and beat the Rockets in seven games.

However, Golden State would lose in five games to Minnesota in the conference semi-finals. Recently, NBA insider Sam Amick has mentioned that the Warriors have a plan to retool their roster. The Warriors will maintain cap flexibility through the 2026-27 season. This is to ensure they’ll have enough money to sign a star player in the 2027 offseason. Next, we’ll look at four players the Warriors could add in a few years.

What players are the Warriors targeting for the 2027 offseason?

1. Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is currently signed to a three-year, $150 million maximum contract extension. For the 2025-26 season, the 29-year-old is set to make $46.4 million. At his best, Donovan Mitchell is a talented two-way all-star for the Cavaliers. The final year of Mitchell’s contract with Cleveland is a $58.3 million player option for the 2027-28 season. Depending on how the next two seasons go with the Cavaliers, Mitchell could be on his way out. If that’s true, the Warriors will certainly monitor the all-star SG.

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Much like Donovan Mitchell, Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is also on a three-year deal. However, Antetokounmpo signed $175 million contract, compared to Mitchell’s $150 million. Milwaukee’s two-time MVP PF is set to make $54 million in 2025-26. Giannis Antetokounmpo has a $62.7 million player-option for the 2027-28 season. There have been plenty of rumors that the Green Freak could leave the Bucks. Expect the Warriors to have their hand in the mix when the 2027 offseason arrives.

3. Nikola Jokic

Widely regarded as the top player in the world, Denver’s Nikola Jokic is set to enter his 11th professional season in 2025-26. The 30-year-old is currently signed to a five-year, $276 million contract. Next season, the three-time MVP is set to make $55 million. That final year of his contract in 2027-28 is a $62.8 million player option. Golden State would have to break the bank to sign a player like Nikola Jokic. If he even becomes eligible for trade. It’s hard to envision Jokic playing for another team. However, the NBA is unpredictable, and who knows what will happen in Denver over the next two seasons.

4. Karl-Anthony Towns

The final player Golden State could potentially target in the 2027 offseason is New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, the Knicks completed a trade with the Timberwolves to acquire the all-star center. Towns started 72 games for the Knicks last season. He is signed to a four-year, $220 million contract extension. Every player on this list has a common theme. They all have a player-option for the 2027-28 season. If they turn down the player option, Golden State would have a chance to sign them in unrestricted free agency.