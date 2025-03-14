Golden State’s Steph Curry is the first player to reach 4,000 career three-pointers

Thursday evening, the Warriors were on the road to face the Kings. It was the fourth and final meeting of the season between Golden State and Sacramento.

Eleven-time all-star Steph Curry needed just two three-pointers to make NBA history in the game. With exactly two threes against the Kings, Curry became the first player in NBA history to record 4,000 made three-pointers.

Steph Curry has added his name to another NBA record

4,000 3-POINTERS AND COUNTING… STEPH CURRY, IN A CLASS OF HIS OWN 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kS6sqJRjzW — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2025



When his career is finished, there is no doubt that Steph Curry will be regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history. Curry’s ability to take and make three-pointers at such a high level is what separates him from the rest. On Thursday night vs. Sacramento, Curry needed two three-pointers to make NBA history. The 37-year-old made NBA history, becoming the first player to record 4,000 made threes in their career.

On December 14, 2021, Steph Curry made his 2,974th made three. That gave him the all-time mark when he passed two-time NBA champion, Ray Allen. It took Curry 221 games and another 1,026 threes to reach 4,000 for his career. The first player in league history to accomplish that feat. Curry and James Harden are the only players to ever reach 3,000 three-pointers in their career. Damian Lillard (2,785) and Klay Thompson (2,657) are approaching 3,000.

Only Steph Curry stands alone with 4,000 three-pointers in his career. The two-time league MVP has 338 games with 5+ made threes. The next closest is James Harden (201). Additionally, he has the most games with 10+ threes at 26. In second is his former teammate Klay Thompson with nine. Curry has 14 games in his career with 11+ made threes. When Curry is playing well, the Warriors have team success. Their addition of Jimmy Butler has proven to be lucrative. Golden State is 13-1 with Butler in the lineup. The Warriors’ next game is Saturday vs. the Knicks.