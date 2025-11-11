Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is “progressing well” in his rehabilitation from an arthroscopic procedure to address right knee synovitis, the team announced Tuesday.

Brandon Clarke Could Return In Late December

The Grizzlies added in their news release that Clarke has been cleared to start ramping up to basketball activities and is expected to return to action in approximately six to nine weeks.

Clarke, 29, underwent surgery on his right knee in September after having his 2024-25 season cut short due to a PCL sprain in that same knee. The 29-year-old hasn’t played in a game since March 19.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Brandon Clarke. pic.twitter.com/Qx5zYzfZOy — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 11, 2025



Based on the timeline provided, Clarke likely won’t return until late December. If his recovery process takes closer to nine weeks than six, he will probably not make his season debut until 2026.

The 6-foot-8 wing averaged 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 64 outings (18 starts) last season. He also shot 62.1% from the field and 70.1% from the foul line.

In Memphis’ 127-121 win at Boston on Dec. 7, 2024, he recorded a season-high 18 points on 9-of-11 (81.8%) shooting from the floor to go with eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Clarke Suffered Season-Ending Achilles Injury In 2023

Clarke, a former first-rounder, also suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in March 2023, which limited him to just six games (one start) in the 2023-24 campaign.

Per Spotrac, Clarke is in the third year of the four-year, $50 million rookie-scale contract extension he signed with Memphis in 2022. His deal includes $2 million in total incentives.

The Grizzlies have also been without second-year center Zach Edey, who is coming off ankle surgery and has recently been assigned to the G League for practice reps.

In 66 games (55 starts) with Memphis last season, Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per contest while shooting 58% from the field, 34.6% from 3-point territory, and 70.9% at the foul line.

Per Basketball Reference, Edey finished 17th in rebounds per game, eighth in offensive rebounds (232), sixth in offensive boards per game (3.5), and 20th in blocks (85).