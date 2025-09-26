Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke To Miss 6 Weeks After Knee Procedure

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke will undergo an arthroscopic procedure to address knee synovitis, which he suffered during offseason training, the team announced Friday.

Grizzlies’ Brandon Clarke Expected To Return In November

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, sources close to the team told the network that Clarke is expected to be reevaluated in six weeks. Memphis, however, did not disclose a timeline.

The Grizzlies added that Clarke is expected to make a full recovery from his synovitis, which is inflammation of the synovial membrane that affects the lining of the knee joint.

Clarke, 29, missed the final month of the 2024-25 season with a posterior cruciate ligament sprain, which fully healed without surgery. He averaged 8.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 64 games (18 starts) last season.

Memphis Grizzlies F/C Brandon Clarke will undergo a procedure to address knee synovitis and is expected to be re-evaluated in 6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. Clarke missed tail end of the 2024-25 season with a PCL sprain, which has fully healed. He’s expected to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/f3T8qAxJGD — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2025



The former first-rounder has dealt with a number of lower body injuries throughout his career, as he has never played more than 64 regular-season games during his previous six seasons in Memphis.

In addition to knee synovitis and the PCL strain, he tore his left Achilles tendon late in the 2022-23 season and missed most of the following year.

Per Spotrac, Clarke still has two years and $25 million left on his contract. This is part of the four-year, $50 million rookie-scale contract extension he signed with Memphis in 2022.

Zach Edey, Jaren Jackson Jr. Injury Updates

Clarke’s injury announcement was among the injury updates from the Grizzles on Friday.

Memphis also unveiled that center Zach Edey (ankle) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (toe) have been cleared to begin ramping up basketball activities.

Edey is set to miss another six to nine weeks, while Jackson is expected to return to play in four to six weeks, the Grizzlies said.

In 66 games (55 starts) with Memphis last season, Edey averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per contest while shooting 58% from the field, 34.6% from 3-point territory, and 70.9% at the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, he finished 17th in rebounds per game, eighth in offensive rebounds (232), sixth in offensive boards per game (3.5), and 20th in blocks (85).

Edey was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, and he placed fifth in Rookie of the Year voting.

Jackson, meanwhile, is entering his eighth season with the Grizzlies. Last season, the 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year became the only player to record 1,500 points and 100 blocks.

Memphis had a 108.3 defensive efficiency when Jackson was on the court and 113.9 when off. He also recorded his fourth straight season with at least 100 made 3-pointers and 100 blocks, the longest streak in league history.