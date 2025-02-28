The Memphis Grizzlies, Gray Media, and FanDuel Sports Network will simulcast five upcoming games for free over the air in Tennessee’s three largest media markets – Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville.

Five Free Grizzlies Games Are Scheduled For March, April

The agreement will make five Grizzlies games available to over 3 million households and more than 7 million residents in Tennessee. These NBA games are scheduled to be played in March and April:

Wednesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET – Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz

Saturday, March 15, at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET – Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat (Tony Allen jersey retirement)

Thursday, March 27, at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET – Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder

Tuesday, April 1, at 7 p.m. CT/8 p.m. ET – Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors

Sunday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET – Memphis Grizzlies vs. Dallas Mavericks (regular season finale)

In addition, Gray will broadcast the games in Memphis for free over the air on WMC-TV Action News Five channel 5.1 and simulcast on WMC-TV Plus channel 5.3.

In Nashville, Gray will also broadcast the games free over the air on WSMV-TV channel 4.1 and simulcast on the Tennessee Valley Sports and Entertainment Network channel 4.2.

Then in Knoxville, Gray will broadcast the games free over the air on WBXX, Knoxville’s CW, channel 20.1 and MyVLT, and MyNetworkTV channel 8.2.

Pete Pranica, currently in his 21st season as the Grizzlies’ television play-by-play announcer, will be joined on the call by analyst Brevin Knight and sideline reporter Rob Fischer, currently in their 15th and 18th seasons, respectively.

Rob Fischer Will Host The Pregame, Postgame Show

According to the news release, Fischer will host the pregame and postgame show, Grizzlies LIVE present by Ford & your Midsouth Ford Dealers, for all telecasts alongside Pranica and Knight with Grind City Media’s Chris Vernon, in his 12th season, joining for home telecasts and Grind City Media’s Michael Wallace, in his ninth season, joining as scheduled.

“We are excited to work with Gray Media to present an additional way for our fans to watch five of the key regular season Grizzlies games down the home stretch of the season,” said Grizzlies President Jason Wexler. “We appreciate Gray Media’s efforts in helping present this opportunity to fans across Tennessee.”

“And we are thrilled to announce this relationship between the Memphis Grizzlies and our local Gray Media stations in Memphis, Nashville, and Knoxville,” said Jonathan Mitchell, General Manager of WMC Television in Memphis.

“With this collaboration, Grizzlies fans across Tennessee’s three largest media markets will have access to the most exciting team in basketball for free, over-the-air. We believe this agreement not only broadens access to the [NBA team] but also strengthens the connection between the team and its fans across the state of Tennessee.”

The five-game slate will be available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Main Street Sports Group (formerly Diamond Sports Group), the owner of FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.