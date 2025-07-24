Grizzlies Hire Darnell Lazare As New Assistant Coach

The Memphis Grizzlies are hiring Darnell Lazare as an assistant coach, according to multiple reports. Lazare previously worked as a video coordinator with the Grizzlies during the 2018-19 season.

Darnell Lazare To Become Grizzlies’ Third Assistant Coach

Lazare is the third assistant hired by Memphis under new coach Tuomas Iisalo. The Grizzlies also added Brian “Penny” Collins and Ryan Saunders.

Iisalo was named interim coach after the Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins on March 28. Memphis then promoted Iisalo to the full-time job on May 2 after his first season as the lead assistant coach.

After going undrafted out of LSU in 2007, Lazare played eight years overseas and in the NBA Development League (NBA D-League), now known as the G League.

At the end of the 2014-15 NBA season, Lazare joined the Iowa Energy (now Iowa Wolves) of the NBA D-League as an assistant coach.

Lazare most recently was an assistant with the New Orleans Pelicans, where he started as a player development coach in 2019. He helped to develop center Yves Missi during his rookie season.

Memphis Traded Desmond Bane, Extended Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Grizzlies have had an active offseason, trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and one first-round pick swap.

Memphis subsequently reached a contract buyout with Anthony, who signed a one-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks after he cleared waivers, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

The Grizzlies had been working with Anthony’s representatives toward a resolution that would create enough cap space for the team to renegotiate and extend Jaren Jackson Jr. to a new five-year, $240 million maximum extension.

After his signing earlier this month, Jackson underwent a procedure to repair a turf toe injury in his right foot. He reportedly sustained the injury during an off-site open basketball session.

Although Memphis did not immediately release a timeline for his return, the Grizzlies announced on July 2 that he would be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks.

Fellow Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke is also recovering from a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee that ended his season in March. The 28-year-old ended up avoiding surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of the 2025-26 season.

On the first day of NBA free agency, the Grizzlies agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million deal with Santi Aldama and a two-year, $4.5 million fully guaranteed contract with guard Cam Spencer.