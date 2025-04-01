The Memphis Grizzlies are prioritizing signing two of their key players to new contracts this coming summer. The organization is hoping to keep Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama long-term. Jackson Jr. has become a terrific secondary star to pair with Ja Morant. He has also developed into one of the premier defensive anchors in the entire Association. He is also a solid weapon to utilize in the pick-and-roll game.

As for Aldama, he has become a key rotational player for the Memphis Grizzlies. This coming offseason, he will be a restricted free agent. As a result, the Grizzlies can match any offer he may receive from other teams. The Grizzlies are fifth in the Western Conference as of April 1st, 2025, with a win-loss record of 44-31 and Jaren Jackson Jr. and Santi Aldama have both played major roles in the team’s success this season.

Memphis Grizzlies Hoping to Sign Santi Aldama and Jaren Jackson Jr. to New Deals This Offseason

Jaren Jackson Jr.’s Case for Defensive Player of the Year

Jaren Jackson Jr. is one of the favorites in the Defensive Player of the Year race and for good reason. Per FanDuel, he has odds of +5,000 to take home the award. He trails Draymond Green, Evan Mobley, Lugentz Dort, and Dyson Daniels in this regard. On the season, Jackson Jr. is averaging 1.6 blocks, a defensive rating of 111, and a defensive win-share total of 2.9. Furthermore, the Memphis big man has also polished his offensive game. He is currently tallying 22.4 points, 5.7 total rebounds per game, and a field goal percentage of 49.6 percent. Jaren Jackson Jr. has also become a sniper from three-point range. He is hitting 38.1 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this year. With how much Jackson Jr. has grown, it makes sense why the Grizzlies are prioritizing a new deal for the two-time All-Star.

Santi Aldama’s Impact

Aldama has developed into an ideal role player for the Memphis Grizzlies. He is having a career year across multiple statistical categories. Aldama is currently averaging 12.7 points, 6.6 total rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. The six-foot-11 power forward is also shooting 48.3 percent from the field to go along with a three-point shooting percentage of 36.1 percent, another career-best. Considering Aldama is in his fourth year, one can make the case he is about to enter the prime of his career. Given the steady improvements he has shown year after year, it makes sense why Memphis wants to retain Santi Aldama this offseason.