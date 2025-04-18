Grizzlies injury report: Ja Morant (ankle) is a ‘legitimate’ game-time decision on Friday

On Friday, the Grizzlies will host the Mavericks for the final spot in the 2025 playoffs. Memphis lost to the Warriors in the #7 vs. #8 play-in game. Dallas beat the Kings on Wednesday in the #9 vs. #10 play-in.

The winner on Friday earns the #8 seed in the West, and the loser’s season will end. Against Dallas on Friday, Memphis’ Ja Morant is a “legitimate” game-time decision. He injured his ankle on Tuesday against the Warriors. Interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo said Morant has been doing everything he can to play.

Will Ja Morant be available for the Grizzlies on Friday vs. the Mavericks?

Ja Morant Misses Practice With Ankle Injury, Is ‘Legitimate Game-Time Decision’ Versus Mavs https://t.co/9Hd3werZOi — RealGM (@RealGM) April 18, 2025



In the 2024-25 regular season, Ja Morant started and played in 50 of the Grizzlies’ 82 games. The 25-year-old hasn’t played 60+ games in a season since 2021-22. When healthy, Morant is a walking highlight reel. His talent level is undeniable, but staying on the court has been a challenge at times. Against the Warriors on Tuesday, Memphis’ Ja Morant suffered an ankle injury.

Morant accidentally had his foot stepped on by Buddy Heild on Tuesday night. The two-time all-star finished the three-point play and then hobbled off the court. He did not return until early in the fourth quarter. Morant finished the game with 22 points, three rebounds, three assists, and one steal. ESPN’s Shams Charania has reported that Morant has experienced significant swelling in his ankle.

The star PG has been undergoing “around-the-clock treatment” since suffering the injury on Tuesday. Morant is a “legitimate” game-time decision according to interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo. Memphis hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2022-23 season. Can they beat the Mavericks at home Friday night and earn the #8 seed in the Western Conference? According to odds via NBA sportsbook BetOnline, the Grizzlies are (-6) at home vs. Dallas.