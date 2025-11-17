Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Out At Least 2 Weeks With Calf Strain

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a Grade 1 right calf strain in the first quarter of Saturday’s road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the team announced Monday.

Ja Morant Has Dealt With Injuries, Suspensions

Morant, 26, had been dealing with right ankle soreness prior to the calf strain.

Through 12 appearances (all starts) this season, Morant has averaged just 17.9 points, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and career lows of 3.5 rebounds and 28.8 minutes per outing.

In Memphis’ 128-122 season-opener victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Oct. 22, he recorded a season-high 35 points on 13-for-20 (65%) shooting from the field and 7-of-8 (87.5%) from the foul line.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/547RrMCmq2 — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) November 17, 2025



Per Basketball Reference, Morant hasn’t appeared in more than 61 games in any of the past four seasons. The Murray State product served an NBA suspension in 2023-24, then appeared in only nine games before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Earlier this month, the Grizzlies issued Morant a one-game suspension due to conduct detrimental to the team. Morant served his suspension in a loss at Toronto on Nov. 2.

He was also limited to 50 games last season.

Timberwolves Eyeing Morant Trade

Morant sustained his calf injury just days after the Minnesota Timberwolves “checked in” with Memphis about a potential trade, The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski said during an appearance on SiriusXM Radio.

Krawczynski described the conversation as exploratory, stating Minnesota is “testing the waters a little bit” to see if a deal could be reached for Morant before the trade deadline in February.

In addition, Kawczynski said trade talks could become more serious if the Wolves are unable to find an answer at point guard by December, saying, “I do think that they could explore at least looking harder at Ja Morant.”

Morant sparked trade speculation earlier this month after the two-time All-Star guard had a disagreement with the coaching staff during a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, even if the Grizzlies did make Morant available for trade, tax apron restrictions would make it difficult for Minnesota to acquire the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2019 draft.

Per Spotrac, Morant is earning $39.5 million this season and is in the third year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract. His deal also includes a 15% trade bonus.

What’s more, the Wolves aren’t able to send out more salary than they take back in a trade because they’re operating above the first apron. This means a contract buyout is the best scenario for Minnesota to add Morant.

A buyout will likely never happen.