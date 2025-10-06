Grizzlies’ Ja Morant Sprains Ankle in Practice, Considered Week-to-Week

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant suffered a sprained left ankle in practice on Sunday and is now considered week-to-week, a team spokesperson announced Monday.

Ja Morant Could Miss Beginning Of 2025-26 Season

Since the Grizzlies begin their season at home Oct. 22 against the New Orleans Pelicans, a week-to-week designation leaves some doubt as to whether Morant will be in the lineup.

Morant, who turned 26 last month, has missed at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons.

According to Basketball Reference, injuries and suspensions have limited Morant to just 120 games since he signed a five-year, $197 million extension in the 2022 offseason.

In 50 games (all starts) with the Grizzlies last season, Morant averaged 23.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 30.4 minutes per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range.

Morant’s season ended with a hip injury suffered in Game 2 of the Grizzlies’ first round series with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also missed several games due to shoulder, hamstring, back, and knee injuries.

Grizzlies To Rely On Morant After Desmond Bane Trade

With a new head coach in Tuomas Iisalo, the Grizzlies need a healthy Morant in order to maximize their roster potential, as Memphis has failed to reach the second round of the playoffs since 2022.

However, Morant will miss much of Iisalo’s first training camp and could begin the 2025-26 season on the sideline as he works his way back from a sprained ankle.

Because the Grizzlies traded Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, they need Morant to lead the offense now as the top scorer. The question is, how many games will the two-time All-Star miss this campaign?

If Morant is unable to start the season, the expectation would be for Scotty Pippen Jr., who started 21 games a year ago when Morant was out, to fill that role until he could return.

Per Spotrac, the Grizzlies have up until Oct. 21 to tack on an additional two years ($61.7 million and $66.7 million) to the three years already left on Morant’s contract.

The extension would put him in a Grizzlies uniform through 2029-30.