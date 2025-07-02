NBA

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. To Undergo Surgery On Turf Toe

Memphis Grizzlies star center Jaren Jackson Jr. suffered a turf toe injury in his right foot that will require a procedure to repair, the team announced late Tuesday.

Jackson sustained the injury during an off-site open basketball session. He is expected to make a full recovery, but Memphis did not immediately release a timeline for his return.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Has Spent First Seven NBA Seasons With Grizzlies

The 6-foot-10 Jackson, who turns 26 in September, has spent his first seven NBA seasons with the Grizzlies. The 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year became the only player to record 1,500 points and 100 blocks last season.

Memphis had a 108.3 defensive efficiency when Jackson was on the court and 113.9 when off. He also recorded his fourth straight season with at least 100 made 3-pointers and 100 blocks, the longest streak in league history.


In 407 NBA career regular-season games (398 starts) with the Grizzlies, the seven-year veteran has averages of 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.9 blocks, and 28.6 minutes per contest.

The three-time All-Defensive member averaged 22.2 points on 48.8% shooting to go along with 5.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks in 74 games (all starts) of 2024-25.

According to Basketball Reference, Jackson finished 20th in points (1,641) in the league, fifth in blocks (113), 15th in field goals (592), and 16th in free throws (311).

Jackson Signed A Five-Year, $240 Million Extension With Grizzlies

The news comes one day after Jackson agreed to a five-year, $240 million contract extension, with a player option in the final year of the deal in 2029-30.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the new contract adds four years to the existing 2025-26 season on Jackson’s deal. The co-head of CAA Basketball, Austin Brown, and CAA agent Max Saidman negotiated the new agreement.

The former first-rounder signed his previous four-year, $105 million rookie contract extension in October 2021. He made $25.25 million last season and is slated to earn $23.41 million in 2025-26.

Jackson, Ja Morant Are Now Under Contract Through 2027-28

Fellow Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke is also recovering from a high-grade PCL sprain in his right knee that ended his season in March. However, the 28-year-old avoided surgery and is expected to be ready for the start of next season.

Jackson and fellow franchise star Ja Morant are now under contract together through the 2027-28 season. Morant is also eligible for an extension this summer.

On the first day of NBA free agency this past Monday, the Grizzlies agreed to a three-year, $52.5 million deal with Santi Aldama and a two-year, $4.5 million fully guaranteed contract with guard Cam Spencer.