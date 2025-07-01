The Memphis front office isn’t wasting any time with restricted free agent Santi Aldama, as the team has reached an agreement for the player to remain in Tennessee for the foreseeable future. The Spanish athlete reportedly signed a three-year, $52.5 million deal to stay put.

According to sources, the contract was made by CAA’s Austin Brown, Steven Heumann and Max Sadiman on Monday night. Now, the 24-year-old has guaranteed a fourth season in the NBA after setting new marks with averages of 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals, after 25.5 minutes per contest.

The six-foot-eleven star isn’t your typical big man, as he combines his height with other shooting and playmaking skills. He also shot career-bests from both the field (48.3%) and beyond the arc (36.8%), and proved this back in January when he displayed a career-high 29-point performance against the Spurs.

The young center averaged 12.6 points off the bench, and is considered to be among the six best reserve players who competed in at least 40 matches this campaign. In Memphis, he also ranked fifth in assists, and posted ten 20-point games this past year.

The European giant was drafted with the No. 30 pick back in 2021 when he played for Loyola, and finally broke into the Grizzlies’ rotation during his sophomore season. Ever since, he’s become a regular player for the squad, although he’s rarely been chosen in the starting lineup.

Another player in Memphis who is also on the verge of re-signing for the club is Jaren Jackson Jr., who is set to agree on a five-year, $240 million deal. The two-time All-Star is expected to have his final season of the contract in 2029-30 with a player option, according to reports.

The Memphis organization is also agreeing to terms with guard Cam Spencer, who reportedly is set to sign a $4.5 million deal over two years. The 25-year-old averaged 4.2 points while dropping in 36.5% from threes in 25 games (only one start) as a rookie.