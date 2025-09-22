Grizzlies rookie Cedric Coward (shoulder) is ‘100% cleared’ for training camp

At the end of September, NBA teams will start training camp for the 2025-26 season. Recently, one Memphis Grizzlies player shared a positive injury update.

Rookie Cedric Coward only played six games for Washington State in the 2024-25 season. He suffered a rotator cuff injury and needed surgery. Luckily, Coward has bounced back nicely and is on track to be ready for Memphis’ first game of the season. Over the weekend, Coward spoke with reporters at a minor league baseball game. He said that he’s “100% cleared” for training camp at the end of September.

Memphis’ rookie first-round pick Cedric Coward is cleared for training camp

Cedric Coward ‘100% Cleared’ For Grizzlies Training Camp https://t.co/5ef9stgCza — RealGM (@RealGM) September 20, 2025



With the 11th pick in the 2025 NBA draft, the Trail Blazers selected Cedric Coward out of Washington State. On draft night, Coward was traded to the Grizzlies. That’s where the 22-year-old is set to play his rookie season. During his final collegiate season, Coward played in just six games. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending partially torn rotator cuff. Coward had surgery and was feeling like himself by the 2025 NBA draft. Portland was comfortable selecting Coward and then traded him to Memphis.

This past Saturday, Cedric Coward attended a Memphis Redbirds minor league baseball game. He threw out the first pitch and was signing autographs for fans. Additionally, Coward spoke with reporters and gave a positive injury update ahead of training camp. He noted that he is “100% cleared” for training camp at the end of September. Positive news for the Grizzlies rookie.

Cedric Coward is 100% cleared for all basketball activities, via @DamichaelC. pic.twitter.com/hOogumXmZY — Grizzlies SZN (@Grizzlies_szn) September 21, 2025

Over the summer, Memphis was cautious with its 2025 lottery pick. The Grizzlies held Cedric Coward out of the Summer League. They did not want to risk any further injury. In six games with Washington State in 2024-25, Coward averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. Additionally, he shot .400% from beyond the arc, taking 5.0 three-pointers per game.

The Grizzlies traded shooting guard Desmond Bane to the Magic this offseason. Cedric Coward could have an immediate role for Memphis if he has a strong training camp. Despite the small sample size at Washington State, Coward has proved he has the scoring pedigree to be an impact player for the Grizzlies. Ahead of their first preseason game on October 6, Cedric Coward said he is “super excited” to get back on the court vs. real competiton.