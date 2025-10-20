Grizzlies’ Scotty Pippen Jr. Out At Least 12 Weeks With Toe Injury

Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will undergo a procedure for a left big toe injury and will be re-evaluated in approximately 12 weeks, the team announced Saturday.

Grizzlies’ Scotty Pippen Jr. Expected To Make Full Recovery

The Grizzlies said Pippen will undergo a sesamoidectomy to address “ongoing discomfort” in his left big toe and that the 6-foot-1 point guard is expected to make a full recovery.

A sesamoidectomy is a surgical procedure that involves the removal of one or both of the sesamoid bones located in the foot, specifically under the big toe joint.

Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer and Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen, went undrafted out of Vanderbilt in 2022 and spent his rookie season on a two-way deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Scotty Pippen Jr. pic.twitter.com/8e3EmvljsP — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 18, 2025



In six games off the bench with the Lakers in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 2.3 points and 5.3 minutes per contest with a shooting line of 33.3/33.3/55.6.

Pippen then joined the Grizzlies on a two-way contract in January 2024. He’s averaged 10.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.4 steals, and 22.1 minutes across 100 games (37 starts) with Memphis.

In 79 games (21 starts) last season, Pippen logged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 21.3 minutes per contest while shooting 48% from the floor and 39.7% from 3-point territory.

Pippen recorded a career-high 30 points in a win at Chicago on Nov. 23, 2024. He finished 13-of-16 (81.3%) shooting from the field and 3-for-6 (50%) from beyond the arc.

Ja Morant Missed Preseason Due To Left Ankle Sprain

Injuries are taking a toll on the Grizzlies’ backcourt.

In addition to Pippen missing the final three preseason contests due to the toe injury, Ja Morant also didn’t play in the preseason because of a left ankle sprain.

Morant suffered a sprained left ankle in practice on Oct. 4. He has been progressing and doing more work with the team since then. The two-time All-Star has missed at least 20 games in each of the last four seasons.

Per Basketball Reference, injuries and suspensions have limited Morant to just 120 games since he signed a five-year, $197 million extension in the 2022 offseason.

The Grizzlies open their 2025-26 season on Oct. 22 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Morant and Javon Small are expected to be their two available point guards. Small, a rookie second-round pick, has been one of the team’s best players in the preseason.