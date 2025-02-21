The Memphis Grizzlies are signing forward Lamar Stevens to a 10-day contract, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports told ESPN’s Shams Charania. Stevens is in his fifth NBA season and has played for the Motor City Cruise of the G League after attending the Detroit Pistons’ training camp.

Lamar Stevens Played For The Memphis Grizzlies Last Season

Stevens, 27, went undrafted in 2020 out of Pennsylvania State University and signed a two-way contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers. He’s averaged 5.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 15.7 minutes in 203 career regular-season games (41 starts). The Philadelphia native has also shot 46.3% from the field and 28.6% from deep.

After three seasons with the Cavs, he played 19 games (one start) with the Boston Celtics last season after signing an Exhibit 10 contract. However, the Celtics traded Stevens and a pair of second-round draft picks to Memphis for Xavier Tillman.

The Grizzlies are releasing Johnny Davis to create roster space, sources said. Davis, the No. 10 pick in 2022, is expected to receive some interest as a free agent. https://t.co/XcZ3Z3KTzv — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2025



With the Grizzlies, Stevens averaged 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds in 19 games (two starts). The 6-foot-7 wing recorded a season-high 19 points in losses against Portland and at Denver last March.

Stevens then signed a deal with the Pistons last September but was waived a month later. He landed with Detroit’s G League squad soon after his release.

Memphis Is Waiving Johnny Davis In A Corresponding Move

Charania also reported that Memphis is waiving third-year guard Johnny Davis to create roster space, sources said. Davis, the No. 10 pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of the University of Wisconsin—Madison, is expected to receive some interest as a free agent, ESPN’s NBA insider added.

Davis averaged just 3.5 points and 11.4 minutes per game across three seasons with the Washington Wizards, playing 112 games (11 starts).

He was dealt to the Grizzlies in a three-team deal — also involving the Sacramento Kings — that sent Marcus Smart to Washington.

The Grizzlies are currently 36-18 and sit second in the Western Conference standings. Memphis hasn’t won a playoff series since defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2022 postseason.