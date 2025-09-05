Grizzlies Sign Olivier-Maxence Prosper To Two-Way Contract

The Memphis Grizzlies have signed free agent forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper to a two-way contract, Todd Ramasar and Mike Simonetta of Life Sports Agency told ESPN’s Shams Charania on Thursday.

Grizzlies Were Interested In Olivier-Maxence Prosper

The Grizzlies were among several teams interested in trading for Prosper this offseason before the Dallas Mavericks decided to waive and stretch his contract to sign Dante Exum.

By using the waive-and-stretch provision, Prosper’s remaining salary for the upcoming season was spread out over three years, resulting in a roughly $1 million annual cap hit for Dallas.

“Mavs will carry a dead money cap hit of $1,002,360 for Olivier-Maxence Prosper for each of the next three seasons (through the 2027-28 season). Dallas was already carrying a $2,208,856 dead money cap hit for JaVale McGee for the same years. That’s a total of $3,211,216 each year for the next three years,” Spotrac’s Keith Smith posted Aug. 29 on X.

This move allowed the Mavericks to make their signing of Exum official and gain financial flexibility before the deadline to do so. By releasing him, the Mavs declined Prosper’s $5.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season.

Dallas Failed To Trade Prosper Before Deadline

Dallas was reportedly trying to trade Prosper ahead of the 5 p.m. ET deadline to use the stretch provision. However, the Mavs were unwilling to part with one of their two remaining second-rounders to shed Prosper’s salary.

Prosper was selected 24th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 draft before being traded to the Mavs on draft night. The 23-year-old would have seen less playing time after Dallas drafted Cooper Flagg.

In 92 games (five starts) with the Mavericks, he averaged 3.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 10 minutes per contest while shooting 39.6% from the field and 26% from 3-point territory.

Last season, Prosper logged career highs of 3.9 points, 2.4 boards, and 11.2 minutes in 52 games (four starts). The 6-foot-8 wing also shot a career-best 40.2% from the floor and 23.5% from deep.

Prosper will fill the Grizzlies’ third and final two-way spot.

P.J. Washington Signed Extension With Mavericks

Prosper joined the Grizzlies a day after veteran forward P.J. Washington signed a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the Mavericks.

Washington had one season left on his deal for $14.1 million and now is ineligible to be traded during the 2025-26 season. The extension will keep him in Dallas through 2029-30.

Per Spotrac, Washington originally signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Charlotte Hornets in August 2023. He was traded to Dallas in February 2024.

In 57 games (56 starts) last season, Washington averaged 14.7 points, a career-high 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.1 blocks, and 32.2 minutes per contest while shooting 45.3% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc.