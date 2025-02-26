This Tuesday night, Memphis clashed with Phoenix to produce one of the most exciting games of the current 2024-25 campaign, combining for a historic 299 points between both teams. The Grizzlies needed to head into overtime to finally beat their rivals, in the highest scoring match of the season.

Ja Morant led the charge for the Tennessee club, with 29 points and 8 assists to his name, and an extraordinary final dime to teammate Jaylen Wells who dunked for the win with 9.1 seconds left. They ended the extra period with a 7-0 run to beat the Suns 151-148.

The contest wasn’t just high in scoring, but it was also close throughout the night, with 22 ties and 22 leads between both teams. However, Phoenix was able to earn the biggest lead in the third quarter, when they were up by 10 points.

The Arizona squad had five players score at least 20 points, which is the first time this has happened in almost 35 years. Devin Booker led the charge with 28 points and 10 assists before fouling out, then Kevin Durant had 26, Bradley Beal 24 plus a season-high 11 assists, Bol Bool another season-high 23 points, and Grayson Allen’s 21.

While Morant shot 2-of-14 from the field during the first three quarters, he finally exploded with 15 points in the fourth. It was quite the rollercoaster ride for the Memphis star, who went for a career-worst 1-for-12 from range, but it was his only three pointers that cut Phoenix’s lead with 9.2 seconds on the clock.

“I know every shot I take won’t go in but that don’t mean, you know, once you miss one you stop taking them,” Ja expressed once the match came to an end. “Just continuing to shoot the ball. Shot it with confidence.”

The Suns are enduring a tough spell midway through the season, having lost six of their past seven outings, which makes them drip to a season-worst four matches under .500. Now they are two games back of the Sacramento Kings, as they fight for the last play-in spot in the West.