Grizzlies, Timberwolves, and Nets have interest in drafting Michigan’s Danny Wolf

On Wednesday evening, the first round of the 2025 NBA draft is at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Recently, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo shared their final mock draft.

Woo reported that Michigan’s Danny Wolf has a wide range of where he’ll be selected in the first round. He could be taken in the back half of the lottery or the early twenties. Additionally, Woo noted that the Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Brooklyn Nets are landing spots for Danny Wolf.

Where will Michigan’s Danny Wolf be drafted on Wednesday night?

Danny Wolf 7 footer with a handle ✅

Rebounding + shot disruption ✅

Floor spacing ✅

P&R threat ✅ Needs to shoot with more consistency, including at the free throw line, but his high motor, guard-like instincts and handle for someone his size makes him unique. pic.twitter.com/7DiksvoPEk — DraftCentral (@draftcentralnet) June 20, 2025



To begin his collegiate career, Danny Wolf played at Yale. He was with the Bulldogs for two seasons and started 31 of his 53 games. Wolf averaged 9.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.0 blocks during his time with Yale. Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Wolf hit the transfer portal and signed with the Michigan Wolverines. Wolf started all 37 games for Michigan this past season and led the team with 9.7 rebounds per game.

His 13.2 points and 3.6 assists per game were the second-most of any Michigan player in 2024-25. Wolf also averaged 1.4 blocks and 30.5 minutes per game. At six feet eleven, Danny Wolf fits the build of a modern-day big man. He can handle the basketball and is capable of making highlight passes. Wolf excels defensively with his large frame, averaging 1.1 blocks per game for his collegiate career.

Recently, NBA draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo shared their latest mock draft. They had Danny Wold going 18th to the Washington Wizards. However, Woo noted that Wold has a wide draft range on Wednesday evening. He could go as early as a late lottery pick or in the early twenties. The Grizzlies, Timberwolves, and Nets are three teams with interest in Danny Wolf in the 2025 NBA draft.

Memphis and Minnesota each have one pick in the first round of this year’s draft. They pick 16th and 17th on Wednesday. Brooklyn has five first-round selections this year, including 8, 19, 22, 26, and 27. Of the three teams mentioned by Jeremy Woo, Danny Wolf has the best chance to land with the Nets. Tune into the 2025 NBA draft on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. EST to see where the next generation of the NBA will be drafted.