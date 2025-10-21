Grizzlies’ Ty Jerome Out At Least 4 Weeks With Calf Strain

Memphis Grizzlies shooting guard Ty Jerome has been diagnosed with a high-grade right calf strain and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the team announced Monday in a press release.

Jerome sustained the injury in Friday’s preseason finale against the Miami Heat.

Grizzlies To Qualify For 10-Day Hardship Exception

In July, the Grizzlies signed Jerome to a three-year, $27.7 million deal using the room exception. The 6-foot-5 guard is slated to make $8.78 million this season and $9.22 million in 2026-27.

His deal includes a $9.65 million player option for 2027-28.

Entering the 2025-26 season, the 28-year-old would have had a spot in Memphis’ rotation. The Grizzlies will also be without Scotty Pippen Jr. for at least 12 weeks due to left big toe surgery.

Zach Edey (offseason ankle surgery) and Brandon Clarke (knee surgery) are among the other projected rotation players expected to miss time to open the season.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Ty Jerome.



With all four players expected to miss multiple weeks, the Grizzlies will be the first team to qualify for a 10-day hardship exception after their third game of the season, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

A hardship exception allows a team to temporarily add a 16th man if there are at least four players on the roster who have missed three or more consecutive games and project to remain sidelined for at least two more weeks.

The hardship exception was used by multiple teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ty Jerome Finished Third In Voting For Sixth Man Of The Year

In 70 games (three starts) with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, Jerome averaged career highs of 12.5 points and 1.1 steals to go with 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 19.9 minutes per contest.

The Virginia product also finished third in voting for the Sixth Man of the Year award after shooting career bests of 51.6% from the field and 43.9% from 3-point territory.

In Cleveland’s 132-129 road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 24, he recorded a career-high 33 points on 11-of-14 (78.6%) shooting from the floor and hitting all eight 3-point attempts.

Rookie second-round guard Javon Small and second-year guard Cam Spencer are among the projected candidates for increased playing time in the Grizzlies’ backcourt.

Fortunately, coach Tuomas Iisalo said after Monday’s practice that star guard Ja Morant is expected to play in the season opener. Morant suffered a left ankle sprain on Oct. 5 during a practice. He missed all five preseason games.

Vince Williams Jr. also has been in and out of the lineup during the preseason. Iisalo said he’s dealing with “nagging heel soreness” that the Grizzlies are monitoring.

Memphis hosts the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday to open its 2025-26 season.