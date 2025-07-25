Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Reaches Plea Deal In Reckless Driving Case

Memphis Grizzlies star center Zach Edey reportedly cut a deal with prosecutors on Wednesday to close out his reckless driving case, according to multiple reports.

Zach Edey Settles Reckless Driving Case

Per court records TMZ Sports obtained, Edey admitted to a speeding infraction and agreed to pay $639.50, and in exchange, officials dropped the misdemeanor reckless driving charge he had been facing.

The court case pertained to a May 1 encounter the 23-year-old had with Indiana State Police in West Lafayette. Officers alleged they caught Edey driving 101 mph in a 55-mph zone in his 2023 Kia Sorento.

According to the official police report, Edey said he knew why he was being stopped and stated he was traveling at a high rate of speed in an effort “to pass a vehicle.”

The incident occurred days after the Grizzlies’ season came to an end. Memphis lost in five games to the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first round of the playoffs.

Grizzlies Drafted Zach Edey Out Of Purdue Last Year

Edey was selected No. 9 overall by the Grizzlies in the 2024 NBA draft out of Purdue University. The Toronto native was a two-time National College Player of the Year and a two-time Big Ten Player of the Year there.

At 7-foot-4, the big man is the tallest active player in the NBA right now.

In 66 games (55 starts) with the Grizzlies last season, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 21.5 minutes per contest while shooting 58% from the field, 34.6% from 3-point territory, and 70.9% at the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, he finished 17th in rebounds per game, eighth in the league in offensive rebounds (232), sixth in offensive boards per game (3.5), and 20th in blocks (85).

Edey Finished Fifth In NBA Rookie Of The Year Voting

Edey was also named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team, and he placed fifth in Rookie of the Year voting.

The big man trailed Stephon Castle (San Antonio Spurs), Zaccharie Risacher (Atlanta Hawks), Jaylen Wells (Grizzlies), and Alex Sarr (Washington Wizards).

Appearing on the Chris Vernon Show last September, fellow teammate Jaren Jackson Jr. praised Edey for his efficient shooting and dynamic play-making abilities.

“He is great. I want him to do his own roll out of everything, I can’t just come out here and say he did this, this and this. I can’t say he did all this,” Jackson said then.

The things that you thought maybe he wasn’t able to do but [he did]. … great feel, very vocal able to talk through the game. The dude won player of the year twice. He got it.”