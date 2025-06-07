Grizzlies’ Zach Edey Will Miss Start of Next Season Due To Ankle Surgery

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey is expected to miss the start of next season after it’s been determined he will require ankle surgery.

Edey re-sprained his left ankle in an offseason workout earlier in the week and needs to restabilize it. There has been no estimate given for how much of the season’s start Edey would miss.

“After consulting with the Grizzlies and multiple specialists, we decided this is the best approach for Zach long-term as it gets him back to 100% with no limitations,” Edey’s representative, Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports said. “He will make a full recovery and be back better than ever.”

Injuries were a factor in Edey’s first season, missing 16 games. The 23 year old finished his 2024-25 campaign averaging 9.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks. He got a taste of the playoffs in the Grizzlies’ first round clash with the Oklahoma City Thunder, impressing with eight points, eight rebounds and seven blocks in Game 4.

It was a successful rookie season overall for Edey, making the All-Rookie First Team. He also finished fifth in the race for Rookie of the Year. Memphis selected Edey with the ninth overall pick, leading all first year players in field goal percentage and rebounds per game. He was also fourth in blocks.

Their other rookie Jaylen Wells continues his recovery from a right wrist fracture, concussion and facial laceration.

Memphis has gone smaller with Jaren Jackson Jr. at the five before and that may be required again.

Grizzlies Continue With Offseason Plans Beyond Edey

After confirming Tuomas Iisalo as the team’s new head coach, there is still working being done to round out the staff.

The Grizzlies interviewed former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin for an assistant role. Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley has also been interviewed, according to NBA insider Marc Stein.

Prior to the Bucks, Griffin was an assistant to Nick Nurse in Toronto when the Raptors won the 2019 championship.

Memphis finished 48-34 this season, good for the eighth seed. They were convincingly swept in the first round by the Thunder.