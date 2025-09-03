Hall of Fame Basketball Coach George Raveling Dies At 88

George Raveling, a Hall of Fame basketball coach who played a critical role in Michael Jordan signing a landmark endorsement deal with Nike, died Monday at age 88.

Raveling’s family said Tuesday in a statement that he had “faced cancer with courage and grace.”

“There are no words to fully capture what George meant to his family, friends, colleagues, former players, and assistants — and to the world,” the family statement read.

“He will be profoundly missed, yet his aura, energy, divine presence, and timeless wisdom live on in all those he touched and transformed.”

It is with deep sadness and unimaginable pain that we share the passing of our beloved “Coach,” George Henry Raveling. pic.twitter.com/LGWQubvI3V — George Raveling (@GeorgeRaveling) September 2, 2025



Raveling had a career record of 335-293 (.533) from 1972-94 at Washington State, Iowa, and USC. He had a losing record in his first season at each school before making multiple trips to the NCAA Tournament.

He was named NABC Coach of the Year in 1992 and Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 1976, 1983, and 1992.

In addition, Raveling became the first African American coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in 1969, when he was hired as the head coach at Maryland.

His success at those programs opened the door for Raveling to join the U.S. Olympic basketball staffs in 1984 and 1988. Jordan was on the 1984 team that won gold at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

George Raveling Convinced Michael Jordan To Sign With Nike

At the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, Raveling persuaded Jordan to sign with Nike during a brief conversation while he served as an assistant coach for the U.S. men’s basketball team under Bobby Knight.

Raveling then introduced Jordan to Sonny Vaccaro at Nike, which helped lead to a contract that gave Jordan his own brand, made him millions of dollars, and revolutionized the athletic apparel industry.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon also produced a 2023 film titled Air about Nike’s signing of Michael Jordan and the Air Jordan brand. Marlon Wayans played Raveling in the film.

“For more than 40 years, he blessed my life with wisdom, encouragement, and friendship,” Jordan said in a statement. “He was a mentor in every sense and I’ll always carry deep gratitude for his guidance. I signed with Nike because of George, and without him, there would be no Air Jordan.”

Jordan said during a 2015 interview with Kurt Helin of USA Today that “I never wore Nike shoes until I signed with Nike” and “I was a big Adidas, Converse guy coming out of college.”

Sportico’s Kurt Badenhausen reported last year that Nike’s Jordan Brand was worth $7 billion.

Raveling Turned Basketball Into An International Game

NBA commissioner Adam Silver called Raveling “a pioneering force” who helped transform the sport of basketball into an international game.

“During his long and impactful tenure at Nike, George traveled the world — mentoring multiple generations of players and coaches promoting the sport that defined his identity,” Silver said in a statement.

“He broke barriers as a college basketball coach and was a towering voice in our industry. I valued my friendship with George and admired how he led with poise, dignity, and respect.”

Raveling also played basketball at Villanova from 1957-60, averaging 12.3 points and 14.6 rebounds over his last two seasons. The Philadelphia Warriors selected Raveling in the eighth round of the 1960 draft, but he never appeared in an NBA game.

“The finest human being, inspiring mentor, most loyal alum and a thoughtful loving friend,” Jay Wright, who coached Villanova to national championships in 2016 and 2018, posted on X.

“Coach Raveling lived his life for others, His heart was restless and kind and now rests In the lord!”

Current Villanova head coach Kevin Willard said in a statement that he has “long appreciated the enormous impact Coach has made not just on our game, but on so many of us in it. I know Villanova held a special place in his heart and we are forever grateful for his contributions to this program.”

Raveling was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.