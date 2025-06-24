Hall of Famer Grant Hill will join NBC’s NBA coverage as a game analyst in 2025-26

In July 2024, NBC Universal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement. Moving forward, NBA and WNBA games will be presented across multiple platforms in the 2025-26 season.

NBC’s streaming app, Peacock, will livestream exclusive national Monday night games. NBC/Peacock will have national coverage of regional doubleheaders on Tuesday evenings. Ahead of next season, NBC has put a broadcast team together to cover NBA games. The newest member of NBC’s NBA coverage in 2025-26 is Hall of Famer Grant Hill. He will serve as a game analyst for NBC.

Grant Hill is taking his broadcasting talents to NBC

Naismith Hall of Famer, 7-Time All-Star, and now NBA on NBC and Peacock Game Analyst. Welcome to the team, Grant Hill! pic.twitter.com/ysz27bt6ZO — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) June 24, 2025



Since his playing career ended in 2012-13, Grant Hill made a quick transition to sports broadcasting. He joined TNT in 2013 and served as a game analyst for 10+ years. TNT has lost the rights to NBA games following the 2024-25 season. That’s likely why Grant Hill made the switch and joined NBC. They have an 11-year agreement with the NBA to present games moving forward. The 52-year-old had this to say about joining NBC’s broadcast coverage.

“I’m incredibly excited to join NBC Sports as part of their NBA coverage. The NBA has been such a meaningful part of my life, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue sharing the game I love with fans across the country.” – Grant Hill

Along with playing in the NBA and being a game analyst, Hill is part of Team USA basketball. He succeeded the legend Jerry Colangelo as managing director of the U.S. Men’s National Team. He helped put together the roster for the Paris Olympics in 2024, which won the gold medal. Grant Hill is a respected figure in the NBA and across basketball internationally.

During his career in the NBA, Hill played 18 seasons and received numerous accolades. They included Co-Rookie of the Year in 1995, seven all-star selections, five first-team All-NBA selections, and a Hall of Fame induction in 2018. NBC has landed a talented broadcaster who will make a smooth transition to their coverage of the NBA next season.

Play-by-play announcers for NBC’s NBA coverage include Mike Tirico and Noah Eagle. Game analysts will be Jamal Crawford, Reggie Miller, and newly added Grant Hill. Their studio host will be Maria Taylor. Carmelo Anthony and Vince Carter will serve as studio analysts for NBC. Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is a special contributor and will make appearances throughout the 2025-26 season.