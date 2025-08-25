Hall of Famer Tony Parker is working toward becoming a head coach in the NBA

Following the 2018-19 season, Tony Parker retired from the NBA. He played 18 years, 17 for San Antonio and one for Charlotte. Parker has been removed from the league for six seasons now.a

Reportedly, the 43-year-old is looking to find his way back into the NBA. Not as a player, but as a head coach. Tony Parker first told this to David Loriot at EuroBasket. He wants to step away from his front office position as president of the French team ASVEL. Parker has held that role sicne 2014. With his basketball IQ and feel for the game, Parker should easily transition into the coaching lifestyle.

Long-time Spur Tony Parker has his sights set on becoming an NBA head coach

Tony Parker is reportedly looking to become an NBA coach, per @Eurohoopsnet pic.twitter.com/7h5iTN3QLh — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 21, 2025



As President of the French team ASVEL, Tony Parker has been rostered NBA talent. This includes Guerschon Yabusele, Victor Wembanyama, and Zaccharie Risacher. Parker has been the president of ASVEL for over a decade. The four-time NBA champion is looking to step away from his front office role. Instead, Parker wants to find his way into coaching. He said his dream is “to coach in the NBA.”

To pursue his dream of becoming a head coach, Tony Parker is taking the necessary steps. According to Kevin Montanaro of Sportnado, Tony Pakrer will enroll in a coaching course. Montanaro noted that Parker is working to obtain his DESJEPS degree and DEPB diploma. He could receive both by May 2026.

Spurs’ legend Tony Parker wants to coach in the NBA as his next career move. 👀 pic.twitter.com/hxtSt3HJIL — theScore (@theScore) August 21, 2025

Before he decided to pursue coaching, Tony Parker spoke with one of his most important mentors, his former head coach Gregg Popovich. Last October, Parker asked Popovich for advice. The long-time head coach allowed Parker to come in and observe everything happening at practice and behind the scenes. On top of speaking with Gregg Popovich, he talked with French sports legends Zinedine Zidane and Thierry Henry.

They were the ones who gave Parker the idea to go and get his coaching degree. Tony Parker has noted that several teams have approached him in the past. However, he wants to obtain his degree in coaching, which could help him land a head coaching gig down the line. The Lakers hired JJ Redick with zero coaching experience. If Tony Parker acquires his coaching degree, teams will be lining up to hire the four-time NBA champion. When will Tony Parker become a head coach in the NBA?