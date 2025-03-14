Key Highlights

Cam Ward has a 25% chance (+300) to date Hanna Cavinder next.

Shedeur Sanders is listed at +800 odds to be her next boyfriend.

Could Cooper Flagg date this Cavinder twin next? He’s sitting at +2000.

Who Will Be Hanna Cavinder’s Next Boyfriend?

Name Odds Cam Ward +300 Nikola Jovic +500 Shedeur Sanders +800 Aidan Warner +900 Ceedee Lamb +1000 Romeo Beckham +1200 Graham Mertz +1400 Brandon Johnson +1600 Luke Schoonmaker +1600 Cooper Flagg +2000 Blake Jenner +2500

*Odds are for entertainment purposes only

Hanna Cavinder’s Breakup with Carson Beck

Hanna Cavinder is back on the market after her rumored split with Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck. The breakup stems from a Snapchat controversy, where Beck reportedly sent messages to another woman. With her DMs likely flooded, speculation is swirling over who she’ll date next.

Cam Ward Favorite to Date Hanna Cavinder Next

Former Miam Hurricanes QB Cam Ward is the frontrunner at +300. He likely got to know Cavinder during his time at Miami and is now likely to be the number one pick in the NFL Draft. The kind of relationship that could boost the Cavinder twins’ influence to another level might appeal to Hanna, which makes Ward favorite according to our oddsmakers.

Shedeur Sanders: A High-Profile Option for Cavinder

Shedeur Sanders at +800 is an interesting bet. As Deion Sanders’ son and a former Colorado star QB, he brings media attention and charisma. Cavinder, who thrives in the spotlight, might see Sanders as a strong match, especially as he is also a projected top-3 pick in the NFL Draft.

Will Cooper Flagg Date Hanna Cavinder? A Longshot at +2000

Cooper Flagg sits at +2000, making him a longshot, but not impossible. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has the talent and marketability. At just 18, he’s younger than Cavinder, which might be a factor working against him.

Other Names to Watch

Nikola Jovic (+500) is a strong contender. The Miami Heat forward is already in Cavinder’s city, making it easy for their paths to cross. At 6’10”, he stands out in any room, and his rising NBA profile adds to the appeal. If she’s looking for a high-upside pick with star potential, Jovic checks a lot of boxes.

Ceedee Lamb (+1000) brings instant NFL star power. The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is one of the best in the league, and there’s already a built-in connection—he’s teammates with Jake Ferguson, who’s dating Cavinder’s twin sister, Haley. That kind of inside track could make Lamb a real possibility.

Romeo Beckham (+1200) is the celebrity option. The son of David and Victoria Beckham, he’s got the famous last name, international appeal, and a pro soccer career. If Cavinder is looking to step outside the athlete-influencer bubble and into A-list circles, Romeo could be the move.

Aidan Warner (+900) might not be the biggest name, but he has strong ties in the college football world. As a former four-star recruit and current Florida QB, he fits the mold of Cavinder’s past relationships.

Luke Schoonmaker (+1600) is another Cowboys player to watch. He plays tight end for Dallas, meaning he shares a locker room with Jake Ferguson. That built-in connection could work in his favor.

Blake Jenner (+2500) is the Hollywood wildcard. The actor, known for his roles in Glee and Everybody Wants Some!!, would be a departure from Cavinder’s usual athlete type, which maybe why he’s an outsider.

Expert Commentary

Nick Raffoul, Head of News at BBI, weighed in on the speculation:

“Hanna Cavinder’s next relationship will be high-profile, just like her last one. Cam Ward is the logical choice given his Miami ties, but Shedeur Sanders and Nikola Jovic present interesting options. If she wants to go outside of sports, Romeo Beckham has the celebrity appeal. Either way, this is a betting market driven by speculation, and odds will shift as new information emerges.”