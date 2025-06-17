Hawks Free Agency Rumors: Atlanta Could Re-Sign Larry Nance Jr.

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested in re-signing veteran forward Larry Nance Jr. this offseason, sources informed HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Monday.

“Another player the Hawks are interested in re-signing is Larry Nance Jr. … With that said, Nance Jr. is expected to draw interest in the free agency market from teams looking for frontcourt help,” Scotto wrote.

Larry Nance Jr. Was Limited To 24 Games This Season

In 24 games (three starts) this campaign, Nance averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 19.3 minutes per contest while shooting 51.6% from the field and 44.7% from 3-point range.

The 32-year-old missed the majority of the season due to a knee injury. However, he did record seasons highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds in Atlanta’s 133-126 overtime loss at Sacramento on Dec. 19.

In 546 career NBA regular-season games (137 starts) across 10 seasons with the Lakers, Cavaliers, Trail Blazers, Pelicans, and Hawks, he has averaged 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 steals, and 23.1 minutes per contest while shooting 53.9% from the floor and 35.5% from deep.

Hawks Are Interested In Bringing Back Caris LeVert

The Hawks are also hoping to retain veteran guard Caris LeVert, whose price tag climbed this season as a key member of Atlanta’s second unit after getting traded by the Cavs.

In 26 games off the bench with the Hawks, LeVert averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists with shooting splits of 48.2/33.8/72.2. The 30-year-old is expected to receive offers from rival teams at the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of approximately $14.1 million.

Since Atlanta holds LeVert’s bird rights, the Hawks will be able to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him. Atlanta also has the $5.1 million biannual, veteran minimum, and four trade exceptions ($25.3 million, $13.1 million, $3.7 million, and $3.5 million).

Trae Young Eligible To Sign Four-Year, $229 Million Extension

Then there’s Hawks star guard Trae Young. While the four-time All-Star has been the face of the organization since he was drafted in 2018, Atlanta is facing a difficult decision on whether or not to commit to the seven-year veteran.

Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30. Had Young been named All-NBA this season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

If an extension is not reached this offseason, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27.