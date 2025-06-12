Hawks Free Agency Rumors: Atlanta Interested In Re-Signing Caris LeVert

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly interested in re-signing Caris LeVert, who just completed a two-year, $16.6 million contract. The nine-year veteran signed the deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers in July 2023.

Hawks Acquired Caris LeVert In De’Andre Hunter Trade

The Cavs traded LeVert and Georges Niang to the Hawks for De’Andre Hunter at the February trade deadline. LeVert averaged 14.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 26 games off the bench with Atlanta.

“Sources say Atlanta has shown a keen interest in retaining free agent guard Caris LeVert after bringing the veteran scorer to the Hawks as part of the return for trading De’Andre Hunter,” wrote NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

In Atlanta’s 124-110 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers on April 11, he recorded a season-high 31 points on 12-of-15 (80%) shooting from the field, 4-for-5 (80%) from deep, and 8-of-10 (80%) at the foul line.

Atlanta Has Cap Flexibility, Four Trade Exceptions

In addition to the Cavaliers and Hawks, the 30-year-old LeVert has also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Indiana Pacers. He has career averages of 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists.

The Hawks enter the 2025 offseason with cap flexibility after the Dejounte Murray and Hunter trades. Besides two potential first-round picks, the Hawks can also use their $14.1 million non-tax mid-level exception and still be active in the trade market.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Atlanta has the $5.1 million biannual, veteran minimum, and four trade exceptions ($25.3 million, $13.1 million, $3.7 million, and $3.5 million).

Trae Young Eligible To Sign Four-Year, $229 Million Extension

More importantly, Atlanta’s offseason will be centered around Trae Young. Although the four-time All-Star has been the face of the organization since he was drafted in 2018, Atlanta is facing a difficult decision on whether or not to commit to the guard.

Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30. Had Young been named All-NBA this season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

If an extension is not reached this offseason, Young could become a free agent next summer but only if he declines the $49 million player option in 2026-27.