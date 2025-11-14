Hawks’ Jalen Johnson is the first player to record 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and 7 steals in a game

The Hawks were on the road Thursday evening to face the Jazz. Atlanta has been without Trae Young since the beginning of November. He suffered an MCL sprain and is out for four weeks.

Without Young, several players have stepped up to play larger roles for the Hawks. That includes SF Jalen Johnson. The 23-year-old is off to a hot start to begin the 2025-26 season. Against the Jazz on Thursday, Johnson undoubtedly had the top performance of his professional career. NBA insiders reported that Jalen Johnson is the first player to record 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals in one game.

Jalen Johnson made NBA history on Thursday in the Hawks’ win vs. the Jazz

With the 20th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, the Hawks selected Jalen Johnson out of Duke. Johnson has improved his stats with each passing season. He’s proved to be a key piece of their roster. In 2024-25, Jalen Johnson’s season was cut short because he suffered a torn labrum in January. Johnson appeared in 36 games for the Hawks last season. Luckily, he made a full recovery and was ready for the start of 2025-26.

The Hawks are 8-5 through their first 13 games and have won five of their last six. Jalen Johnson is averaging a career-high 21.5 points, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals along with 9.5 rebounds. Additionally, his .355 three-point percentage is tied for the best of his career. Against the Jazz on Thursday night, Jalen Johnson had the top performance of his NBA career.

He finished the game with 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals. Those were all new career-highs for Jalen Johnson. On top of that, he made NBA history as the only player to record 31 points, 18 rebounds, 14 assists, and seven steals in one game. Jalen Johnson wasn’t stat padding vs. Utah. The Hawks needed every bit of the production he gave the team in a 132-122 win.

Atlanta was without Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday. Jalen Johnson made the most of his opportunities and had a career-best night around the board. He’s never had to carry the Hawks like he did against the Jazz. Now, head coach Quinn Snyder knows that Johnson is capable of shouldering that type of production. The Hawks have Friday and Saturday off before they are on the road on Sunday to face the Suns.