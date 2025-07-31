Hawks’ Kristaps Porzingis has fully recovered from a postseason illness

With the way Boston’s season ended, it was apparent that change was coming. Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles was the reason Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were traded this offseason.

In a three-team deal with the Celtics, Hawks, and Nets, Atlanta acquired all-star big man Kristaps Porzingis. The soon-to-be 30-year-old spent two seasons with Boston. He helped the team win the NBA Finals in 2024. However, Porzingis was limited in the postseason due to a mystery illness. After taking time to rest and recover this offseason, the former first-round pick says he’s fully healthy.

Kristaps Porzingis is trending in the right direction for the Hawks

Kristaps Porzingis declares he’s 100% healthy ahead of new season 💪🇱🇻 Here’s what he said on his health: https://t.co/oL98kQQxVG pic.twitter.com/yjVPkToVoS — BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) July 31, 2025



Last season, Kristaps Porzingis played in 42 of the Celtics’ 82 games. He missed the first 17 games of the season due to offseason leg surgery in late June 2024. In 42 starts, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. However, Porzingis’ production slipped drastically in the playoffs. Months later, we’ve found out that the big man was dealing with what Brad Stevens called “post-viral syndrome.”

This is when a person experiences lingering effects after recovering from a virus. It happened at an unfortunate time for Boston. The team needed his production, and Porzingis was a shell of himself. In a recent interview with Sports Studija, Porzingis noted how fatigued and dizzy he felt at times in the playoffs. The one-time NBA champion said he took June to rest and lowered his intensity level.

Kristaps Porzingis said he felt dizziness throughout the playoffs— but that he feels completely good now (Via @BasketNews_com) pic.twitter.com/OU7SXb4h97 — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzell) July 29, 2025

Now, Porzingis said he hasn’t felt any of the playoff symptoms. Additionally, he’s joining the Latvian National team this summer to play EuroBasket in August. That’s a great sign for the Hawks. Porzingis can use this time to ramp up his production and conditioning levels. The Hawks will monitor his output in EuroBasket ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Along with Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks also brought in Nickeil Alexander-Walker this offseason. He signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Hawls as part of a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves. Luke Kenard also signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Atlanta. The Hawks expect to compete in the East next season with these offseason additions. Especially in a year where the Eastern Conference is wide open.