NBA

Hawks’ Kristaps Porzingis has fully recovered from a postseason illness

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated29 mins ago on July 31, 2025

Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic

With the way Boston’s season ended, it was apparent that change was coming. Jayson Tatum’s torn Achilles was the reason Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday were traded this offseason. 

In a three-team deal with the Celtics, Hawks, and Nets, Atlanta acquired all-star big man Kristaps Porzingis. The soon-to-be 30-year-old spent two seasons with Boston. He helped the team win the NBA Finals in 2024. However, Porzingis was limited in the postseason due to a mystery illness. After taking time to rest and recover this offseason, the former first-round pick says he’s fully healthy.

Kristaps Porzingis is trending in the right direction for the Hawks


Last season, Kristaps Porzingis played in 42 of the Celtics’ 82 games. He missed the first 17 games of the season due to offseason leg surgery in late June 2024. In 42 starts, he averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. However, Porzingis’ production slipped drastically in the playoffs. Months later, we’ve found out that the big man was dealing with what Brad Stevens called “post-viral syndrome.”

This is when a person experiences lingering effects after recovering from a virus. It happened at an unfortunate time for Boston. The team needed his production, and Porzingis was a shell of himself. In a recent interview with Sports Studija, Porzingis noted how fatigued and dizzy he felt at times in the playoffs. The one-time NBA champion said he took June to rest and lowered his intensity level.

Now, Porzingis said he hasn’t felt any of the playoff symptoms. Additionally, he’s joining the Latvian National team this summer to play EuroBasket in August. That’s a great sign for the Hawks. Porzingis can use this time to ramp up his production and conditioning levels. The Hawks will monitor his output in EuroBasket ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Along with Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks also brought in Nickeil Alexander-Walker this offseason. He signed a four-year, $62 million deal with the Hawls as part of a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves. Luke Kenard also signed a one-year, $8 million deal with Atlanta. The Hawks expect to compete in the East next season with these offseason additions. Especially in a year where the Eastern Conference is wide open.