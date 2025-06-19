Onsi Saleh hasn’t been too long on the job as the Hawk’s general manager, but he certainly hasn’t wasted any time. The executive just made the bold move of bolstering his front office staff with two new hirings who bring a lot of experience to the organization.

The newest leader in Atlanta named former 76ers vice president Peter Dinwiddie as senior VP of strategy and analytics, while also brining former Pelicans general manager Bryson Graham as the VP of basketball operations. Saleh has been working as GM since Landry Fields was fired on April 21st.

You might be thinking, why is the Georgia club going through such an internal shake up? Well, they’ve been enduring one disappointing season after another, and this past campaign they ended 40-42 and missed out on the playoffs after losing 0-2 in the play-in tournament.

“We are fortunate to be able to add Bryson and Peter to our leadership team,” Onsi expressed through a statement released by the Hawks. “Bryson is widely regarded as one of the league’s top young talent evaluators and Peter is one of the most strategic minds in the NBA.”

His announcement also talked about what he expected from his two new hirings. “Ownership has empowered me to build a robust and dynamic front office, and adding two extremely talented, experienced and respected executives in Bryson and Peter is a home run for our group,” he said.

Graham is probably the most experienced of the three, having spend 15 seasons leading the New Orleans organization, including this past season as general manager. He started out as an intern in the 2010-11 campaign, and rose through the team’s front office will several positions.

On the other hand, Dinwiddie has worked for two different clubs in the past. Before serving as Philadelphia’s vice president of basketball operations, he worked 14-long seasons for the Indiana Pacers.

For now, the Hawks are concentrated on June 25’s NBA Draft, as they have two first-round picks at No. 13 and No. 22.