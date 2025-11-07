Hawks Reportedly Listening To Trade Offers For Trae Young

Since the Atlanta Hawks and star point guard Trae Young have been unable to reach a new contract extension, the team is reportedly listening to trade offers for the eight-year veteran.

Hawks Could Be Entertaining Trade Offers For Trae Young

Speaking to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, an anonymous Eastern Conference executive suggested that the Hawks aren’t opposed to the idea of trading Young, stating, “Atlanta is good enough to keep Trae and be good and make the playoffs. But with the [New Orleans’ Pelicans 2026 first-round] pick and Jalen [Johnson], Dyson [Daniels], and Zach [Risacher], they’ll at least pick up the phone and listen when called.”

The Hawks entered the 2025-26 season as a projected playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

They returned a core of Young, Johnson, Daniels, and the 2024 No. 1 overall pick in Risacher, while acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a trade and signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency.

Atlanta was also able to acquire the Pelicans’ unprotected first-round pick in the 2026 draft.

Atlanta Can Sign Young To An Extension At Any Time

The Hawks have gone 4-4 this season, including 3-1 without Young, who is expected to remain sidelined until at least early December due to a sprained MCL.

Per Spotrac, Young has a $48.96 million player option for next season and is earning $45.99 million this campaign. The 27-year-old wants to prove that he’s worth the four-year, $229 million max extension he is eligible for.

He signed a five-year, $215.15 million rookie max extension with Atlanta in 2021.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Hawks are free to sign Young to an extension at any time. However, talks between the two sides have not yet progressed.

If a new deal isn’t reached and Young declines his option, he’ll hit unrestricted free agency next summer.

Young Led NBA In Assists Last Season

Young’s production has been consistent throughout his NBA career.

In 76 games (all starts) with the Hawks last season, Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, a career high and NBA-leading 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36 minutes per contest.

His 200 assists in the fourth quarter were the most since John Stockton in 1996-97.

However, Young had a less-than-efficient shooting season. He shot a career-low 51.1% from the field and posted a disappointing effective field goal percentage (49.1%). His 355 turnovers led all players as well.

Young also led the league in turnovers in 2021-22 (303) and 2022-23 (300).

Had Young been named All-NBA last season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension with the Hawks this past offseason.