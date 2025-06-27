The Sacramento Kings were reportedly interested in acquiring Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young via trade, but the Kings have now internally backed off on their pursuit of the seven-year veteran.

Per The Athletic’s Sam Amick, members within the Kings organization decided to pass on pursuing Young due to concerns about how much an extension would cost and his “offense-first” style of play.

Trae Young Eligible To Sign Four-Year, $229 Million Extension

After yet another disappointing season, Young’s future in Atlanta could be a key storyline to follow this offseason. He is owed $46 million next season and has a $49 million player option for 2026-27.

Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension up until next June 30. Had Young been named All-NBA this past season, he would have been eligible to ink a five-year, $345 million super max extension.

If an extension is not reached this offseason, Young could become a free agent next summer. It would be unwise for the Hawks to let the four-time All-Star walk in free agency.

Kings Have Expressed Interest In Multiple Free Agents

Sacramento is eyeing three other players as well.

As NBA insider Marc Stein reported on Tuesday, league and team sources say the Kings have serious interest in veteran Dennis Schroder. That is, of course, if he doesn’t sign a new deal with the Detroit Pistons first.

Fellow free agents Tyus Jones and Russell Westbrook are also known to be options that the Kings are considering. NBA free agency formally begins at 6 p.m. ET on June 30.

Hawks Could Re-Sign Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr.

New Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh seems to remain committed to Young, but the team has missed the playoffs the past two seasons and hasn’t reached the conference semifinals since 2021.

In 76 games (all starts) last season, Young averaged 24.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, a career-high 11.6 assists, 1.2 steals, and 36 minutes per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34% from 3-point territory.

Atlanta is also planning to re-sign veteran guard Caris LeVert and veteran wing Larry Nance Jr. this summer, sources informed HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto last week.

Since Atlanta holds LeVert’s bird rights, the Hawks will be able to exceed the salary cap to re-sign him.