Hawks Sign Dominick Barlow to Two-Year, $2.76M Contract

The Atlanta Hawks have signed third-year forward Dominick Barlow to a two-year, $2.76 million deal, which includes a team option for the 2025-26 season, league sources informed HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto on Friday. The 21-year-old began the season on a two-way deal with Atlanta.

Atlanta Hawks Terminated Kevon Harris’ 10-Day Contract To Create Roster Space For Dominick Barlow

Agent Todd Ramasar of Life Sports Agency informed ESPN’s Shams Charania of the signing on Sunday, but the details of the contract were unknown at the time. Swingman Kevon Harris’ 10-day contract was terminated to create room on the standard roster for Barlow.

Barlow played with Team Overtime of the Overtime Elite (OTE) in Atlanta and went undrafted in 2022, signing a two-way contract with the San Antonio Spurs and becoming the first OTE player to make an NBA roster.

The New Jersey native spent his first two NBA seasons with the Spurs, averaging 4.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 13.6 minutes per contest in 61 outings (one start).

The 21-year-old forward has shot 50.8% in his three-year career



“Respect to my younger self, like if you saw me now just knowing that I made a promise to myself of getting to the NBA and I stuck with it,” Barlow told The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Isabella DiAmore in an interview updated in January 2024.

“Being able to stay the course while dealing with COVID, going underrecruited, and having to go through all that stuff made me stronger mentally. “My journey is a little unique because there’s no reference point of following guys. I had to basically figure a lot of stuff out. I had a lot of people around me, but I had to do a lot of stuff on my own.”

Barlow Has Dominated With The College Park Skyhawks

In 19 games (three starts) with the Hawks this NBA season, Barlow is averaging 3.1 points, 1.6 boards, and a career-low 8.1 minutes per contest. Plus, he’s shooting a career-worst 49% from the floor, 35.7% from 3-point territory, and 60% at the foul line.

However, Barlow exceeded expectations this campaign with the College Park Skyhawks, the Hawks’ G League affiliate. In 13 Tip-Off Tournament games for the Skyhawks, Barlow averaged 19.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks, and 0.6 steals per contest.

Across five regular-season contests with College Park, he had been averaging 21.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks, while also shooting 56.6% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

