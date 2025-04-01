Trae Young might be only 26-years-old, but he’s already accepted a role as the assistant General Manager for Oklahoma men’s basketball. The Hawks superstar has decided to take on this position inside his former school’s staff, while also pledging to donate $1 million to the program.

The announcement, which was made on Monday, proves Young’s love for the team that helped catapult his career into the NBA. The Norman High School graduate was an All-American for the Sooners in 2017-18, and became the first player in NCAA Division 1 history to lead the country in points (27.4) and assists (8.7) per match.

The four-time NBA All-Star was eventually drafted as the No. 5 overall pick in Atlanta. “As someone who grew up in Norman and played at the University of Oklahoma, stepping into the role of assistant GM for OU Basketball is a huge honor,” Trae shared in a statement.

“This program has such a rich history, which I am fortunate to have been and continue to be a part of,” he added. “In my new role, my focus is on helping contribute to OU’s winning culture, working alongside the coaching staff and front office to bring in the right players to help us compete and succeed at the highest level.”

The Atlanta guard will help the program with the evaluation of high school and transfer portal prospects, as well as guide players towards building their careers and negotiate contracts. “Trae is a son of Norman, Oklahoma, and he’s given so much to our city and its people,” said team athletic director Joe Castiglione.

“He has a strong affinity for this place and his commitment to ensuring our community is a thriving one is truly unmatched.” Joe added. “He’s also an OU legend who, in his time here and since, continues to achieve excellence both on and off the court.”

With this decision, Trae joins Warriors star Stephen Curry as the only two current NBA players to take on an administrative role at their alma mater. Not too long ago, the all-time leader in three pointers made was named an assistant GM at Davidson.