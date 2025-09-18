NBA

Hawks’ Trae Young didn’t hold back after Patrick Beverley called him out

Author photo
By
Zach Wolpin
Author photo
Zach Wolpin Sports Editor

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

All posts by Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor

Updated2 hours ago on September 18, 2025

Trae Young hawks pic

While he is technically not retired, Patrick Beverly was not in the NBA last season. The 37-year-old played for an Israeli basketball team called Hapoel Tel Aviv. 

Beverley is also signed with Barstool Sports as a media personality. He has his own podcast and recently made some interesting accusations. Patrick Beverley called out Hawks’ Trae Young for being an all-star who takes the game for granted. Young responded on social media, and then Beverley went even further on his podcast. That’s when Trae Young had to make a video and lay out the facts after Patrick Beverley was out of line.

Trae Young questioned what Patrick Beverley has done in his career

Recently, former NBA player and podcast host Patrick Beverley made comments about Atlanta Hawks’ PG Trae Young. He said players do not enjoy playing with Young because they “don’t think he’s a good leader.” Those are strong accusations from Beverley. Additionally, Beverley said that all-stars take the game for granted. On top of this, he had an over-the-top video from his podcast calling out Trae Young for not making the playoffs as many times as he has.

That was the final straw for Young, and he had to make a video to defend himself. The four-time all-star called out Patrick Beverley for a viral video a few years back. He was on the Timberwolves, and they won a play-in game. Beverley hopped on the scorer’s table after the game and threw his jersey into he crowd with tears in his eyes.

Trae Young called out Patrick Beverley for celebrating a play-in win like it was an NBA championship. Pat Bev also called out Young for having six fewer appearances in the playoffs than Beverley did. However, Young responded and said that Beverley has only been to one conference championship in those nine appearances. It took Beverley until his ninth season to reach the conference finals. Young did that in his third season.

Finally, Young mentions how Beverely calls himself a winner. However, he questioned what Beverley has ever won in his career. Besides three All-Defensive selections, it’s been an average career at best for Beverley. The feud between Trae Young and him was unexpected. Atlanta’s PG will prepare for the 2025-26 season, as Patrick Beverley is still waiting for a shot to land in the league again.