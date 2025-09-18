Hawks’ Trae Young didn’t hold back after Patrick Beverley called him out

While he is technically not retired, Patrick Beverly was not in the NBA last season. The 37-year-old played for an Israeli basketball team called Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Beverley is also signed with Barstool Sports as a media personality. He has his own podcast and recently made some interesting accusations. Patrick Beverley called out Hawks’ Trae Young for being an all-star who takes the game for granted. Young responded on social media, and then Beverley went even further on his podcast. That’s when Trae Young had to make a video and lay out the facts after Patrick Beverley was out of line.

Trae Young questioned what Patrick Beverley has done in his career

Trae Young went off on Pat Bev, asking how he played with stars like LeBron, Giannis, Ant, Kawhi, and Harden, yet only made one Conference Finals “I win play-in games on the road and I’m ready to get to the playoffs. You win play-in games at home and you standing on the scores… pic.twitter.com/9YnDHg0DQ9 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 18, 2025

Recently, former NBA player and podcast host Patrick Beverley made comments about Atlanta Hawks’ PG Trae Young. He said players do not enjoy playing with Young because they “don’t think he’s a good leader.” Those are strong accusations from Beverley. Additionally, Beverley said that all-stars take the game for granted. On top of this, he had an over-the-top video from his podcast calling out Trae Young for not making the playoffs as many times as he has.

That was the final straw for Young, and he had to make a video to defend himself. The four-time all-star called out Patrick Beverley for a viral video a few years back. He was on the Timberwolves, and they won a play-in game. Beverley hopped on the scorer’s table after the game and threw his jersey into he crowd with tears in his eyes.

Pat Bev kept it 💯 with Trae Young pic.twitter.com/kkbrTx0njY — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) September 17, 2025

Trae Young called out Patrick Beverley for celebrating a play-in win like it was an NBA championship. Pat Bev also called out Young for having six fewer appearances in the playoffs than Beverley did. However, Young responded and said that Beverley has only been to one conference championship in those nine appearances. It took Beverley until his ninth season to reach the conference finals. Young did that in his third season.

Finally, Young mentions how Beverely calls himself a winner. However, he questioned what Beverley has ever won in his career. Besides three All-Defensive selections, it’s been an average career at best for Beverley. The feud between Trae Young and him was unexpected. Atlanta’s PG will prepare for the 2025-26 season, as Patrick Beverley is still waiting for a shot to land in the league again.