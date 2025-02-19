Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young has two years left on his current contract after this season and can become a free agent in 2026 if he declines his player option that is worth $48.96 million. The four-time All-Star is also eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension in the offseason, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Trae Young Could Sign A Four-Year, $229 Million Contract Extension With The Hawks After Averaging Career-High Numbers

In 51 games (all starts) with the Hawks this season, Young is averaging 23.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and career highs of 11.5 assists and 36.2 minutes per contest. The 26-year-old is also shooting a career-low 40.7% from the field, 33.6% from 3-point range, and 85.7% at the foul line.

According to Basketball Reference, Young leads the NBA in assists (587), turnovers (247), assist percentage (46.9%) and assists per game. He ranks 14th in points (1,208), 16th in 3-pointers (150), third in free throws (312), seventh in minutes played (1,847), and 19th in usage rate (29.3%).

In Atlanta’s 135-124 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 27, he recorded 20 points, four rebounds, and a career-high 22 assists in 36 minutes of action.

While Young’s shooting efficiency and scoring average have dropped this campaign, he’s still the Hawks’ most reliable player based on stats alone. Atlanta advanced as far as the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021 with the former first-rounder.

Atlanta Traded De’Andre Hunter To The Cavaliers

Perhaps Young and the Hawks are reaching a breaking point, especially if the Oklahoma product wants to win a championship. Atlanta has yet to appear in the NBA Finals with Young.

Atlanta had reportedly planned to move Young before this month’s NBA trade deadline. However, a three-team deal was never agreed upon. Instead, the Hawks traded forward De’Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, three second-round picks, and two swaps.

That move in particular didn’t sit too well with Young, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz wrote on Feb. 10 that Young could potentially push “for a trade this summer, something the Hawks will be forced to do instead of losing him for nothing.”

Swartz is referring to Young possibly declining his 2026-27 player option. It would be unwise for Atlanta to let him walk if the franchise can acquire picks in return for the seven-year veteran.