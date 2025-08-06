Hawks’ Trae Young is ‘disappointed’ with the lack of an extension offer

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks finished with a 40-42 record in 2024-25. For the second consecutive season, the Hawks lost in the play-in tournament.

Despite Atlanta missing the playoffs, it was another productive season for the All-Star PG. Young has averaged at least 24.0 points and 9.0 assists per game in six consecutive seasons. He’s been a franchise cornerstone for the Hawks. However, NBA insiders report that Young is “disappointed” that the team hasn’t offered him an extension this offseason. When will Atlanta give Young the extension he deserves?

Atlanta’s Trae Young is eligible for a maximum contract extension

With the fifth pick in the 2018 NBA draft, the Mavericks selected Trae Young out of Oklahoma. Dallas and Atlanta completed a draft-night trade and sent Trae Young to the Hawks. That’s where the 26-year-old has spent the first seven years of his professional career. Young has started all 483 games he’s played in for the Hawks. He is a four-time all-star and led the NBA in 2024-25 with 11.6 assists per game.

This offseason, the Hawks have made improvements to their roster. They traded with the Celtics to acquire all-star big man Kristaps Porzingis. He’ll be a new starter for the Hawks next season. Additionally, the team completed a sign-and-trade with the Timberwolves to acquire Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Atlanta gave him a four-year, $62 million deal.

Recently, Spurs’ De’Aaron Fox signed a four-year max extension worth $229 million. With Fox signing that deal, NBA insiders are waiting for Atlanta to offer Trae Young. So is the four-time all-star. ESPN’s Marc Spears reported that Young is “disappointed” the Hawks haven’t offered him an extension yet.

Chances are, the Hawks will re-sign Trae Young, and all the drama will subside. However, it’s worth noting that Young does become an unrestricted free agent after the 2025-26 season. Players do sign extensions during the regular season. The Hawks may be waiting to pay the face of the franchise. The Eastern Conference is wide open next season, and the Hawks hope to contend with the upgrades they’ve made. How far can Trae Young carry the Hawks?