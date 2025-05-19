Hawks’ Trae Young Trolls Knicks Fans During Thunder-Nuggets Game 7

Atlanta Hawks star guard took to Twitter/X to troll New York Knicks fans during Game 7 between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.

As he watched the Thunder crowd erupt when their team went on a late first half run, he was amazed by the noise the fans produced.

In what was a dominant win for Oklahoma City Thunder, Young looked to revive his rivalry with New York.

“Hot take but not.. OKC fans are louder than Knicks fans. Happy Sunday!”

Happy Sunday! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2025

Hot take or not, Young’s attempted shot at Knicks fans seems a little desperate. He has certainly got the better of Knicks fans in the past but that’s because of what he’s done to them on the court.

The Hawks were eliminated in the Play-In Tournament. Meanwhile, New York will play in the East Finals series against the Indiana Pacers.

Furthermore, one of the great aspects of the Knicks’ playoff run has been just how vocal they’ve been. When they clinched Game 6 against the Boston Celtics to advance to the conference finals, it was pure bedlam in the arena and outside.

Fans were ready to give Young all he could handle, several joking that he’s tweeting from Cancun.

Young’s Rivalry With Knicks Fans

The tension between Young and Knicks fans first began when New York played Atlanta in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Knicks fans chanted “F*** Trae Young!” throughout the game. Young responded with the game-winning floater with 0.9 seconds remaining.

After hitting the shot, Young shushed the fans at Madison Square Garden, further annoying them.

The Hawks went on to win the series 4-1, Young closing out Game 5 by bowing as the final buzzer sounded. He was dominant throughout, averaging 29.1 points and 9.8 assists per game. When asked about the bow after the game, he provided a classic quote.

“I know where we are. I know there’s a bunch of shows around this city, and I know what they do when the show is over. They bow.”

The animosity from Knicks fans has only heightened since, repeatedly booing and chanting against him.

They’ve got plenty of cheering to focus on right now, though. Game 1 of the East Finals against the Pacers is Wednesday night.