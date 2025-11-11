Hawks’ Vit Krejci led the team with 28 points off the bench in a 105-102 win vs. the Clippers

Against the Nets on October 29, Hawks’ all-star PG Trae Young suffered a sprained MCL. The team announced that Young would miss at least four weeks and will be re-evaluated.

Without Young, the rest of Atlanta’s roster has had to step up. Luckily, the Hawks have plenty of talent on their roster. One role player led the way for the Hawks on Monday vs. the Clippers. Vit Krejci played 30 minutes off the bench and scored a career-high 28 points. Atlanta escaped with a 105-102 win vs. Los Angeles. Krejci has played in seven of the team’s 11 games in 2025-26.

Vit Krejci led the Hawks with a career-high 28 points vs. the Clippers

Vít Krejčí was a STANDOUT for Atlanta tonight: 🎯 28 PTS

🎯 8-10 3PM

🎯 9-13 FGM@ATLHawks move to 6-5 on the season! pic.twitter.com/yRxINyyzV5 — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2025



In the 2020 NBA draft, the Wizards selected Vit Krejci out of the Czech Republic. On draft night, Krejci was traded from Washington to Oklahoma City. Vit Krejci missed the entire 2020-21 season due to injury. He played 30 games and made eight starts for the Thunder in 2021-22. Ahead of the 2022-23 season, Krejci was traded from Oklahoma City to Atlanta. Krejci has spent the last four seasons as a member of the Hawks. He’s appeared in 115 games and made 30 starts for Atlanta.

Vit Krejci coming up HUGE for the Hawks on the road in Los Angeles. Hit clutch threes down the stretch while finishing with a whopping +18 off the bench; 28 points, 2 steals while shooting 8/10 from downtown. Two-way impact from one of the more underrated guys in the league. pic.twitter.com/NvDFlAblCr — Ersin Demir (@EDemirNBA) November 11, 2025

During the 2024 offseason, Vit Krejci signed a four-year, $10.2 million deal with the Hawks. He is under contract through the 2026-27 and has a club option in 2027-28. On Monday, November 10, Vit Krejci had the strongest performance of his professional career. In 30 minutes off the bench, Krejci finished with a career-high 28 points and eight made three-pointers. Krejci led the Hawks in scoring against the Clippers.

Additionally, Krejci added three rebounds, two assists, and one block. Vit Krejci had five made three-pointers in the first half vs. Los Angeles. His most impressive sequence came late in the fourth quarter. With 36 seconds left in the game, Krejci hit a three-pointer to give Atlanta a 105-98 lead. Nic Batum had to rush a three-point attempt late in the game, at it was blocked by none other than Vit Krejci. While he can go unnoticed at times, Krejci is a key piece of the Hawks’ roster. The team has won five of its last seven games to improve to 6-5.