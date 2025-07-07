The Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz, and Miami Heat have agreed to a trade that sends Norman Powell to Miami, John Collins to Los Angeles, and Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson, and a 2027 Clippers second-round pick to the Jazz, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Monday.

Norman Powell Eligible For Four-Year, $128.5 Million Extension

Powell, 32, nearly received his first All-Star selection last season. Before the All-Star break, Powell averaged 24.2 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range.

However, his production dropped after suffering a right knee injury in late February and a right hamstring issue in March.

In 60 games (all starts) with the Clippers in 2024-25, he averaged a career-high 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 32.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc.

Powell is entering the last year of his contract, and there is no question he has outplayed last season’s $19.2 million salary. He is eligible to sign up to a four-year, $128.5 million extension this summer.

The Heat have also reportedly been linked to Damian Lillard, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. The Milwaukee Bucks waived-and-stretched the nine-time All-Star guard last Tuesday in an effort to free up cap space to sign center Myles Turner.

Heat Had Expressed Interest In John Collins

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported last week that Miami had expressed interest in Collins, who is in the final year of his deal after exercising his $26.6 million option with the Jazz.

Collins, who turns 28 in September, started out the 2024-25 campaign on the bench before injuries to the Jazz’s starting lineup opened up a starting spot for him.

Despite playing in just 40 games (31 starts) with Utah last season due to an ankle injury, Collins still averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 30.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the floor and 39.9% from deep.

The 6-foot-9 Collins was the only player in the league in 2024-25 to shoot better than 50% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc while averaging at least one steal and one block per game.

Kevin Love, Kyle Anderson Had Limited Playing Time With Miami

Meanwhile, Love averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds in 23 games (nine starts) for the Heat last season. The five-time All-Star is set to enter his 18th NBA season in 2025-26.

Love signed a multi-year deal with Miami last July. He earned $3.85 million in 2024-25 and is slated to make $4.15 million in 2025-26, according to Spotrac.

Anderson, 31, was acquired by Miami in a trade with the Golden State Warriors this past season. He averaged 6.7 points, 3.8 boards, and 2.6 dimes in 25 games (one start) after the trade.

The UCLA product is set to make $9.21 million next season and $9.65 million in 2026-27.