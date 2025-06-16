Heat Are Favorites To Sign Russell Westbrook Over Mavs, Kings

The Miami Heat are the favorites to sign veteran guard Russell Westbrook, who declined his $3.46 million player option for next season with the Denver Nuggets to become an unrestricted free agent.

Miami Heat Can Afford Russell Westbrook

According to Bovada, the Heat have the best odds (+260) to add Westbrook this offseason, followed by the Dallas Mavericks (+325), Sacramento Kings (+500), Golden State Warriors (+750), and other teams.

The sportsbook also lists Israeli professional basketball club Hapoel Tel Aviv as a potential option. The general manager of the Israeli club, Giorgos Hinas, has been in contact with Westbrook’s agent, but an agreement is unlikely to be reached.

Including the partially guaranteed contracts of Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, and the first-round pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Miami is $11 million below the first apron and $23 million below the second, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The Heat can use up to $5.6 million of the non-tax midlevel exception and not trigger the first apron hard cap. They also have the veteran minimum and three trade exceptions ($7.3 million, $3.1 million, and $2.1 million).

NBA Team Odds Miami Heat +260 Dallas Mavericks +325 Sacramento Kings +500 Golden State Warriors +750 Orlando Magic +750 Oklahoma City Thunder +900 Hapoel Tel Aviv +900 Toronto Raptors +1000

Starting Oct. 1, Tyler Herro is eligible to tack on a three-year, $149.7 million extension to the two years ($31 million and $33 million) he already has left on his contract.

If no agreement is reached before Oct. 20, Herro would then be eligible to sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension next offseason. He is supermax eligible (five years, $380 million) if he is named All-NBA in 2025-26.

Westbrook Underwent Hand Surgery Last Month

Westbrook, who turns 37 this November, signed with Denver last July. In 75 games (36 starts) this season, he averaged a career-low 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 27.9 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard also shot 44.9% from the field, 32.3% from 3-point range, and 66.1% at the free throw line. His player efficiency rating (14.3) was a career low as well.

Westbrook underwent surgery on his right hand last month to repair multiple ligament tears, the team announced. The two-time NBA scoring champ also had a few fingers heavily taped during the Nuggets playoff run.

However, Westbrook stated in his personal newsletter that he was having surgery to fix “two breaks that happened during the season.” He is expected to resume full offseason training this summer following the procedure.

“This morning, I’m undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season,” Westbrook wrote. “I’m grateful for everyone’s support all year and I can’t wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion.”

In 1,237 NBA career regular-season games (1,075 starts), Westbrook has averaged 21.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Nuggets.

Per Basketball Reference, Westbrook is also the NBA’s all-time career leader in triple-doubles (203) and ranks eighth in league history in assists (9,925) and 23rd in points (26,205).

However, the 17-year veteran is still seeking his first NBA championship.