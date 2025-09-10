Heat Open To Giving Norman Powell Contract Extension

Norman Powell is entering the 2025-26 season on an expiring contract, but the Miami Heat are reportedly open to extending the veteran wing “if the start of the season goes well,” a source told Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Heat Acquired Norman Powell From Clippers

The Heat acquired Powell in July from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team trade that sent Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love from Miami to the Utah Jazz.

While the move helped push the Heat into luxury tax territory, they later got out of the tax by trading Haywood Highsmith and his expiring $5.61 million contract.

With moving Highsmith, Miami dropped to roughly $4 million below the luxury tax and about $9.5 million below the first apron hard cap. That trade was needed to create roster flexibility for potential extensions.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Powell’s eligible to sign an extension at any point between now and June 30. If he doesn’t complete a new deal by that time, he’ll reach unrestricted free agency next offseason.

Because he was traded, the NBA’s extend-and-trade rules prohibit Powell from earning the full four-year extension that he would’ve been eligible for under normal circumstances for six months.

Until January, the most Powell will be able to sign for is a three-year, $77.4 million extension. After that deadline, he will be eligible for a four-year, $128.5 million extension.

Powell Was On Pace To Earn His First All-Star Selection

In 60 games (all starts) with the Clippers in 2024-25, Powell averaged a career-high 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 32.6 minutes per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.8% from beyond the arc.

Powell, 32, also nearly received his first All-Star selection last season. Before the All-Star break, Powell averaged 24.2 points on 49.6% shooting from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range.

However, his production dropped after suffering a right knee injury in late February and a right hamstring issue in March. He averaged 15.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in his final 14 regular-season appearances.

Considering that Powell has yet to suit up for the Heat, it seems logical for the team to wait until after the season begins to assess his fit and determine how much it can offer the UCLA product.

Starting Oct. 1, Tyler Herro is eligible to tack on a three-year, $149.7 million extension to the two years ($31 million and $33 million) he already has left on his contract, per Marks.

If no agreement is reached before Oct. 20, Herro would then be eligible to sign a four-year, $206.9 million extension next offseason. He is supermax eligible (five years, $380 million) if he is named All-NBA in 2025-26.