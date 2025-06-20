Heat Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga Linked Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

Golden State Warriors impending restricted free-agent forward Jonathan Kuminga is reportedly a trade target for the Miami Heat if they are unable to land Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant.

Miami Heat Have Interest In Jonathan Kuminga

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Heat have “registered a level of interest in Kuminga in previous transaction cycles.” This essentially makes the 6-foot-8 wing a potential sign-and-trade candidate.

Injuries limited Kuminga to 47 games (10 starts) with the Warriors this season, but he still managed to put up decent numbers when healthy, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per contest.

Kuminga, who turns 23 in October, is likely to be tendered by Golden State, but cap constraints on the roster is making it difficult for the organization to keep him, ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported earlier this month.

“The Warriors are expected to tender him a $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer, making him a restricted free agent,” Marks wrote. “With Brooklyn as the only team to offer a starting salary of $20 million or more (Golden State would have the right to match), the best option could be exploring a sign-and-trade.”

Warriors Face Two Challenges In Potential Sign-And-Trade

However, Marks noted that there are two challenges in a sign-and-trade besides Kuminga having to sign at least a three-year contract with the first season guaranteed:

Only 50% of Kuminga’s outgoing salary is used in a trade, not the full amount.

Golden State is also $25 million below the first apron. The team cannot trade for a player earning more than that amount unless additional salary is included.

The Warriors have invested 85% of their payroll to Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. The franchise is currently under the first apron, per Spotrac.

Without Kuminga on the roster, Golden State is $17.5 million below the luxury tax, according to Marks. The Western Conference contender is $25.5 million and $37 million below both aprons.

Although the Warriors are allowed to use their $14.1 million non-tax midlevel exception, they cannot exceed the first apron once the roster is filled out.

Heat Could Trade Anderson, Highsmith, And Love

Considering it is unlikely that Golden State would be open to a potential Andrew Wiggins reunion, the front office could ask for Miami’s Kyle Anderson, Haywood Highsmith, and Kevin Love in return.

The Heat sent Oklahoma City their first-round pick in June and will send Charlotte a top-14 protected first in 2027. That pick is unprotected in 2028 if not conveyed.

In addition, Miami has its own first in 2026, 2029, 2030, 2031, and 2032. Since teams are not allowed to trade firsts in consecutive seasons, the Heat can send 2030, 2032, and the Warriors’ pick in June. They also have two future second-rounders available.