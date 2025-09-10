Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is under contract for just one more season. There have been talks between the two sides of a potential buyout, but the discussions reportedly “have not gained traction.”

Heat, Terry Rozier Unsure Of Future Together

Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported Monday “there have been discussions about a Rozier buyout, but those talks have not gained traction, without any outside options for the veteran guard at the moment, as Rozier remains linked to a federal gambling investigation.”

Winderman added that Miami could waive Rozier ahead of the NBA contract guarantee deadline of Jan. 10 to create additional financial flexibility.

However, such a move comes with some risk since the $26.6 million he’s owed would become fully guaranteed if Rozier’s injured and sidelined for the season before he’s released.

Had the Heat waived and stretched Rozier’s contract, it would have reduced his cap hit from the $26.6 million he’s owed this upcoming season in the final year of his deal to an $8.9 million cap hit in each of the next three seasons.

Rozier Remains Under Federal Gambling Investigation

This latest news comes as Rozier remains under federal investigation as part of a government probe into gambling activities. A professional bettor had placed 30 wagers in 46 minutes, all involving Rozier in a 2023 NBA game, according to documents obtained by ESPN’s David Purdum.

The NBA released a statement on Jan. 30 confirming it conducted an investigation in 2023 and was then made aware of an ongoing federal probe involving the former first-rounder.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said.

“The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation.”

Malik Beasley No Longer A Target Of Gambling Probe

ESPN’s Shams Charania also reported in June that the U.S. District Attorney’s office opened an investigation into Malik Beasley pertaining to “allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.”

Beasley played for the Detroit Pistons during the 2024-25 season ahead of free agency, and Charania reported their contract negotiations were put on “pause” following the start of the investigation.

However, Beasley’s attorneys, Steve Haney and Mike Schachter, told Charania in August the guard was no longer a target of the investigation.

In 64 games (23 starts) last season, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 25.9 minutes per contest while shooting 39.1% from the field and 29.5% from 3-point territory.