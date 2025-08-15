Heat Trade Haywood Highsmith To Nets, Swap 2nd-Round Picks

The Miami Heat are trading forward Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets to get under the tax line for this upcoming season and create roster flexibility, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Friday.

The Heat are also sending a second-round pick in 2032 to the Nets, while Brooklyn is sending a conditional second-round pick in next year’s draft to Miami.

Heat Are $4 Million Below Luxury Tax After Haywood Highsmith Trade

Highsmith, who turns 29 in December, will make about $5.61 million in the 2025-26 season, according to Spotrac. The five-year veteran earned $5.2 million last season.

By shedding Highsmith’s expiring $5.61 million contract, the Heat are now about $4 million below the luxury tax and approximately $9.5 million below the first apron hard cap.

Per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, Brooklyn is able to absorb Highsmith’s salary into its open cap space, allowing the move to be made without the Nets needing to send salary back to the Heat.

Including the $12.1 million Cam Thomas free agent hold, Brooklyn is $22 million below the salary cap. The Nets have until Oct. 21 to reach 90% of the salary cap.

Highsmith Underwent Successful Knee Sugery Last Week

Miami announced last Friday that Highsmith underwent successful surgery to repair a meniscal tear in his right knee, and the timeline for his return was 8-10 weeks.

The 35-minute procedure was performed by Heat team physician Dr. Harlan Selesnick at Doctors Hospital Surgery Center in Miami, according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

Since Highsmith will be sidelined for at least two months, he will likely not be ready for the start of training camp and could also still be sidelined for the start of the 2025-26 regular season.

Highsmith sustained the injury during a recent offseason training session in his hometown of Baltimore. The 6-foot-5 wing has already started his rehabilitation program.

Highsmith Joined Miami During The 2021-22 Season

After playing in 100 G League games and spending the 2020-21 season in the German Basketball Bundesliga, Highsmith joined the Heat on a 10-day contract during the 2021-22 season.

Highsmith’s role in Miami has continued to grow since then, and he set career highs last season in games played (74), starts (42), and minutes per game (24.6).

According to Basketball Reference, Highsmith has appeared in 213 regular-season games (80 starts) and played in 35 playoff games (zero starts) over his first four seasons with the Heat.

With Highsmith being moved, Miami now has two open roster spots.

By dealing away Highsmith and not acquiring a player in return, the Heat’s roster is down to 13 players on standard contracts — two below the NBA regular-season limit of 15 players on standard deals.