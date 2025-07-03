Heat Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, John Collins On Radar

The Miami Heat reportedly are expected to be active in monitoring the trade market this offseason. Per NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Heat have “been linked to” Sacramento Kings veteran guard DeMar DeRozan and also have been “mentioned as a potential destination” for Utah Jazz veteran wing John Collins.

DeMar DeRozan, John Collins Will Each Earn Over $20 Million In 2025-26

According to Spotrac, DeRozan has two years left on his contract with the Kings and will be making $24.8 million during the 2025-26 season. Collins, meanwhile, is in the final year of his deal after exercising his $26.6 million option with the Jazz.

In his first year in Sacramento, DeRozan appeared in 77 games (all starts) and averaged 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists while shooting 47.7% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point territory. The former first-rounder has appeared in over 70 games in each of the last four seasons.

DeRozan, who turns 36 in August, is set to enter the second season of his three-year, $73.89 million contract. The three-time All-NBA member “is widely perceived to be available via trade,” per Fischer.

Collins Was Limited To 40 Games Last Season

Collins, who turns 28 in September, started out the 2024-25 campaign on the bench before injuries to the Jazz’s starting lineup opened up a starting spot for him.

Despite playing in just 40 games (31 starts) with Utah last season due to an ankle injury, Collins still averaged 19 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks, and 30.5 minutes per contest while shooting 52.7% from the floor and 39.9% from deep.

The 6-foot-9 Collins was the only player in the league in 2024-25 to shoot better than 50% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc while averaging at least one steal and one block per game.

Heat Linked To Damian Lillard

Fischer added that the Heat “have a clear need on the wing between All-Star guard Tyler Herro and All-Defensive Team big man Bam Adebayo.” It seems as if Miami is open to trading for a player like Collins.

The Heat have also reportedly been linked to Damian Lillard, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press. The Milwaukee Bucks waived-and-stretched the veteran on Tuesday in an effort to free up cap space to sign center Myles Turner.

If Miami is unable to sign Lillard, the team could explore a trade for either DeRozan or Collins. The Heat are in need of a sharpshooter after losing Duncan Robinson to the Detroit Pistons in free agency.

Collins and Lillard would fit the bill as reliable 3-point shooters for Miami.