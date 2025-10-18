Heat Waive Precious Achiuwa, 3 Others To Get Under Luxury Tax Line

The Miami Heat have waived big man Precious Achiuwa and three others ahead of the regular season, a source close to the team informed Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald on Friday.

Miami has also released guard Ethan Thompson, center Dain Dainja, and guard Bez Mbeng, according to Chiang. All four players were signed to non-guaranteed contracts for training camp.

Miami Heat Are Now $1.6 Million Below Luxury Tax Line

By waiving Achiuwa before the start of the regular season, the Heat drop under the luxury tax threshold. Miami is now $1.6 million below the luxury tax line.

A 6-foot-8 forward/center, Achiuwa has spent the past five years in the NBA after being selected 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 draft out of the University of Memphis.

The 26-year-old has appeared in 320 regular-season games (72 starts) with the Heat, Toronto Raptors, and New York Knicks, averaging 7.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 20 minutes per contest.

The Heat have informed Precious Achiuwa he is being released. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 18, 2025

In 57 games (10 starts) with the Knicks last season, he averaged 6.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.0 assists, and 20.5 minutes per contest with a shooting line of .502/.278/.594.

Achiuwa, 26, joined the Heat in September on a one-year contract.

During the preseason, Achiuwa averaged 4.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 11.7 minutes per contest while shooting 41.2% from the floor across four exhibition appearances with the Heat this year.

He did not play in Miami’s preseason finale on Friday.

Thompson, Dainja, Mbeng Expected To Play In G League

Thompson, Dainja, and Mbeng were on Exhibit 10 deals with Miami and are now eligible for bonuses worth up to $85,300 as long as they spend at least 60 days with the team’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

These moves also indicate that guard Jahmir Young will fill the Heat’s third and final two-way spot, per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

A 6-foot-1 point guard who went undrafted out of Maryland in 2024, Young started his professional career with the Grand Rapids Gold before signing a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls in February.

Young averaged 9.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 4-for-8 (50%) from 3-point range in four appearances this preseason.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Miami is expected to convert Young’s Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract. Teams are permitted to do so before the regular season commences.

Teams must also cut their roster to a maximum total of 18 players — 15 on standard contracts and three on two-way contracts — by the start of the regular season.

Following these moves, the Heat’s roster is down to 14 players on standard contracts — one below the NBA regular-season limit of 15 players on standard deals.

The 14 players signed to standard contracts include Bam Adebayo, Simone Fontecchio, Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakucionis, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Keshad Johnson, Nikola Jovic, Pelle Larsson, Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Terry Rozier, Dru Smith, Kel’el Ware, and Andrew Wiggins.

The Heat visit the Orlando Magic on Oct. 22 to open their 2025-26 season.